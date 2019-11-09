How Much Did Charles & Colvard, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CTHR) CEO Pocket Last Year?

In 2015 Suzanne Miglucci was appointed CEO of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Suzanne Miglucci's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is worth US$42m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$463k for the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$360k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, and the median CEO total compensation was US$509k.

So Suzanne Miglucci receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Charles & Colvard, below.

NasdaqCM:CTHR CEO Compensation, November 9th 2019 More

Is Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Growing?

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 71% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 16% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Charles & Colvard, Ltd. for providing a total return of 44% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Suzanne Miglucci is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Charles & Colvard (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

