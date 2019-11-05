How Much Did Collagen Solutions plc's (LON:COS) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Jamal Rushdy became the CEO of Collagen Solutions plc (LON:COS) in 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jamal Rushdy's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Collagen Solutions plc has a market capitalization of UK£16m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£244k over the year to March 2019. Notably, the salary of UK£236k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£155m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£248k.

That means Jamal Rushdy receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Collagen Solutions, below.

Is Collagen Solutions plc Growing?

Collagen Solutions plc has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 7.8% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Collagen Solutions plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 47%, Collagen Solutions plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Jamal Rushdy is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company cannot boast particularly strong per share growth. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Collagen Solutions shares (free trial).

