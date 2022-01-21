How much did it cost to buy a home in El Dorado Hills, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in El Dorado Hills decreased in the last week to $316. That’s $3 more than the El Dorado County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in El Dorado Hills was $342.

The most expensive community in El Dorado County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $643.

The best deal can be found in Placerville, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $257.

In the last week, a 3,879 square foot home on Ponta Delgado Court in El Dorado Hills sold for $1,226,500.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 10th.

