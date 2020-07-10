How Much Did Enerflex's(TSE:EFX) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Three Years?

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 72% share price collapse, in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 69% in the last year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 17% in thirty days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, Enerflex actually managed to grow EPS by 135% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

With a rather small yield of just 1.5% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. Revenue is actually up 15% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Enerflex more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Enerflex will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Enerflex, it has a TSR of -70% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 9.6% in the twelve months, Enerflex shareholders did even worse, losing 67% (even including dividends) . However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Enerflex better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Enerflex (including 2 which is can't be ignored) .