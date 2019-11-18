How Much Did The Fulham Shore PLC's (LON:FUL) CEO Pocket Last Year?

The CEO of The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) is Nabil Ayad Mankarious. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Fulham Shore

How Does Nabil Ayad Mankarious's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that The Fulham Shore PLC is worth UK£59m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£291k for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£201k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£155m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£248k.

So Nabil Ayad Mankarious is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Fulham Shore has changed from year to year.

AIM:FUL CEO Compensation, November 18th 2019 More

Is The Fulham Shore PLC Growing?

Over the last three years The Fulham Shore PLC has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 25% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. There's no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn't sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that earnings per share has gone backwards over three years. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has The Fulham Shore PLC Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 39%, The Fulham Shore PLC would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Nabil Ayad Mankarious is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Most would consider it prudent for the company to hold off any CEO pay rise until performance improves. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Fulham Shore shares (free trial).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Fulham Shore, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.