How Much Did Gelsenwasser AG's (FRA:WWG) CEO Pocket Last Year?

In 2011 Henning Deters was appointed CEO of Gelsenwasser AG (FRA:WWG). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Gelsenwasser

How Does Henning Deters's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Gelsenwasser AG is worth €3.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €1.2m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €405k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €1.8b to €5.7b, we found the median CEO total compensation was €2.3m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Henning Deters is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Gelsenwasser has changed over time.

DB:WWG CEO Compensation, November 5th 2019 More

Is Gelsenwasser AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, Gelsenwasser AG has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 3.4% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 50% over last year.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. I'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Gelsenwasser AG Been A Good Investment?

Gelsenwasser AG has generated a total shareholder return of 32% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Gelsenwasser AG is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Henning Deters receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. But the company isn't exactly firing on all cylinders, from my perspective. So shareholders may not be elated, but they shouldn't be worried about the CEO compensation, either. Shareholders may want to check for free if Gelsenwasser insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Gelsenwasser may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.