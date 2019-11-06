How Much Did Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HWBK) CEO Pocket Last Year?

David Turner became the CEO of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Hawthorn Bancshares

How Does David Turner's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a market cap of US$151m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$646k for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$476k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$100m to US$400m, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that David Turner takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Hawthorn Bancshares has changed over time.

NasdaqGS:HWBK CEO Compensation, November 6th 2019 More

Is Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 29% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. for providing a total return of 95% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that David Turner deserves a raise! It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Hawthorn Bancshares shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.