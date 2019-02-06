How Much Did Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HRTX) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Barry Quart became the CEO of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Barry Quart’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.2b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.2m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$597k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$1.0b to US$3.2b. The median total CEO compensation was US$3.4m.

That means Barry Quart receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Heron Therapeutics, below.

Is Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Growing?

Earnings per share at Heron Therapeutics, Inc. are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit slightly lower, based on the trend. In the last year, its revenue is up 167%.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. In conclusion we can’t form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it’s one worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 49%, over three years, would leave most Heron Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

Barry Quart is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn’t showing particularly great growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing. So all things considered I’d venture that the CEO pay is appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Heron Therapeutics (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

