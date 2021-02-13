How Much Did Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings'(LON:IDH) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Three Years?

Simply Wall St

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 13% in three years, versus a market decline of about 8.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings

We don't think that Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings' revenue dropped 1.6% per year. That is not a good result. The annual decline of 4% per year in that period has clearly disappointed holders. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. Of course, sentiment could become too negative, and the company may actually be making progress to profitability.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.2% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.3% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

