How Much Did Intershop Holding AG’s (VTX:ISN) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Cyrill Schneuwly became the CEO of Intershop Holding AG (VTX:ISN) in 2008. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Cyrill Schneuwly’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Intershop Holding AG has a market cap of CHF976m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CHF1.2m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CHF500k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CHF394m to CHF1.6b, we found the median CEO compensation was CHF1.0m.

So Cyrill Schneuwly is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Intershop Holding has changed from year to year.

Is Intershop Holding AG Growing?

Over the last three years Intershop Holding AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 2.1% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 22% over the last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. Although we’ll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential.

Has Intershop Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 39% over three years, Intershop Holding AG has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Cyrill Schneuwly is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

While we would like to see improved growth metrics, there is no doubt that the total returns have been great, over the last three years. So we can conclude that on this analysis the CEO compensation seems pretty sound. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Intershop Holding shares (free trial).

