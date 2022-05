How Much Did These Kentucky Derby Winners Make for Their Owners?

Al Behrman/AP/Shutterstock

Held annually without fail since 1875, the Kentucky Derby is the oldest continuously run sporting event in America. Set to take place on May 7, the most famous horse race in the entire world means different things to different people. To some, the day is about tradition and history. To others, it’s about gambling and the thrill of the race itself. To others, the moment is all about mint juleps and big hats.

To the rich people who own the four-legged contestants, however, the Kentucky Derby is all about the prospect of getting even richer.

A trip to the winner’s circle earns owners a traditional wreath made of roses, a gold trophy and an etching of their names in history — but it also adds seven figures to their stacks. In 2022, the total purse is $3 million, and the 3-year-old Thoroughbred that comes in first at Churchill Downs in Louisville will earn its owner $1.86 million of that haul — and that’s just one race.

Here’s a look at what the winners from Kentucky Derbys past have earned their owners dating back to 1930, and what those winnings would look like when adjusted for inflation into 2022 dollars.

1930: Gallant Fox

Owner: Belair Stud

Career earnings: $328,165

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,582,766

1931: Twenty Grand

Owner: Greentree Stable

Career earnings: $261,790

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,919,325

1932: Burgoo King

Owner: Edward R. Bradley

Career earnings: $110,940

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,328,153

1933: Brokers Tip

Owner: Edward R. Bradley

Career earnings: $49,600

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,131,762

1934: Cavalcade

Owner: Brookmeade Stable

Career earnings: $127,165

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,748,906

1935: Omaha

Owner: Belair Stud

Career earnings: $154,075

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,209,940

1936: Bold Venture

Owner: Morton L. Schwartz

Career earnings: $68,300

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,433,323

1937: War Admiral

Owner: Glen Riddle Farm

Career earnings: $273,240

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,455,388

1938: Lawrin

Owner: Herbert M. Woolf

Career earnings: $126,275

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,574,792

1939: Johnstown

Owner: Belair Stud

Career earnings: $169,315

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,527,445

1940: Gallahadion

Owner: Milky Way Farm

Career earnings: $92,620

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,902,044

1941: Whirlaway

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $561,161

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $11,203,891

1942: Shut Out

Owner: Greentree Stable

Career earnings: $317,507

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,600,278

1943: Count Fleet

Owner: Fannie Hertz

Career earnings: $250,300

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,112,129

1944: Pensive

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $167,715

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,755,356

1945: Hoop Jr.

Owner: Fred W. Hooper

Career earnings: $99,290

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,594,764

1946: Assault

Owner: King Ranch

Career earnings: $675,470

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $10,497,315

1947: Jet Pilot

Owner: Maine Chance Farm

Career earnings: $198,740

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,609,066

1948: Citation

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $1,085,760

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $13,061,102

1949: Ponder

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $541,275

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $6,538,602

1950: Middleground

Owner: King Ranch

Career earnings: $237,725

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,883,835

1951: Count Turf

Owner: Jack J. Amiel

Career earnings: $166,375

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,846,852

1952: Hill Gail

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $335,625

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,655,058

1953: Dark Star

Owner: Cain Hoy Stable

Career earnings: $131,337

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,414,229

1954: Determine

Owner: Andrew J. Crevolin

Career earnings: $573,600

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $6,130,569

1955: Swaps

Owner: Rex C. Ellsworth

Career earnings: $848,900

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $9,140,904

1956: Needles

Owner: D & H Stable

Career earnings: $600,355

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $6,392,758

1957: Iron Liege

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $404,169

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,150,007

1958: Tim Tam

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $467,475

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,650,551

1959: Tomy Lee

Owner: Fred & Juliette Turner

Career earnings: $405,014

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,015,281

1960: Venetian Way

Owner: Sunny Blue Farm

Career earnings: $359,422

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,502,890

1961: Carry Back

Owner: Katherine Price

Career earnings: $1,241,165

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $11,974,493

1962: Decidedly

Owner: El Peco Ranch

Career earnings: $318,989

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,036,775

1963: Chateaugay

Owner: Darby Dan Farm

Career earnings: $360,722

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,400,296

1964: Northern Dancer

Owner: Windfields Farm

Career earnings: $580,647

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,402,535

1965: Lucky Debonair

Owner: Ada L. Rice

Career earnings: $370,960

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,396,576

1966: Kauai King

Owner: Ford Stable

Career earnings: $381,397

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,394,835

1967: Proud Clarion

Owner: Darby Dan Farm

Career earnings: $218,730

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,894,149

1968: Forward Pass

Owner: Calumet Farm

Career earnings: $580,631

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,838,659

1969: Majestic Prince

Owner: Frank M. McMahon

Career earnings: $414,200

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,271,543

1970: Dust Commander

Owner: Robert E. Lehmann

Career earnings: $215,012

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $1,601,472

1971: Canonero II

Owner: Edgar Caibett

Career earnings: $360,933

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,574,930

1972: Riva Ridge

Owner: Meadow Stud

Career earnings: $1,111,497

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $7,681,727

1973: Secretariat

Owner: Meadow Stable

Career earnings: $1,316,808

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $8,623,863

1974: Cannonade

Owner: John M. Olin

Career earnings: $501,164

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,964,746

1975: Foolish Pleasure

Owner: John L. Greer

Career earnings: $1,216,705

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $6,575,330

1976: Bold Forbes

Owner: E. Rodriguez Tizol

Career earnings: $546,536

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,781,085

1977: Seattle Slew

Owner: Karen L. Taylor

Career earnings: $1,208,726

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,763,077

1978: Affirmed

Owner: Harbor View Farm

Career earnings: $2,393,818

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $10,670,267

1979: Spectacular Bid

Owner: Hawksworth Farm

Career earnings: $2,781,608

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $11,184,943

1980: Genuine Risk

Owner: Diana M. Firestone

Career earnings: $646,587

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,272,572

1981: Pleasant Colony

Owner: Buckland Farm

Career earnings: $965,383

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,090,774

1982: Gato Del Sol

Owner: Hancock & Peters

Career earnings: $1,340,107

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,021,776

1983: Sunny’s Halo

Owner: D. J. Foster Stable

Career earnings: $1,247,791

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,616,380

1984: Swale

Owner: Claiborne Farm

Career earnings: $1,583,660

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,403,371

1985: Spend a Buck

Owner: Dennis Diaz

Career earnings: $4,220,689

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $11,309,086

1986: Ferdinand

Owner: Elizabeth A. Keck

Career earnings: $3,777,978

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $9,974,139

1987: Alysheba

Owner: D. & P. Scharbauer

Career earnings: $6,679,242

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $16,978,858

1988: Winning Colors

Owner: Eugene V. Klein

Career earnings: $1,526,837

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,735,930

1989: Sunday Silence

Owner: H-G-W Partners

Career earnings: $4,968,554

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $11,538,604

1990: Unbridled

Owner: Frances A. Genter

Career earnings: $4,489,475

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $9,990,263

1991: Strike the Gold

Owner: BCC Stable

Career earnings: $3,457,026

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $7,329,711

1992: Lil E. Tee

Owner: W. Cal Partee

Career earnings: $1,437,506

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,958,402

1993: Sea Hero

Owner: Rokeby Stable

Career earnings: $2,929,869

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,841,533

1994: Go for Gin

Owner: William J. Condren & Joseph M. Cornacchia

Career earnings: $1,380,866

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,691,556

1995: Thunder Gulch

Owner: Michael Tabor

Career earnings: $2,915,086

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,506,563

1996: Grindstone

Owner: Overbrook Farm

Career earnings: $1,224,510

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,248,094

1997: Silver Charm

Owner: Robert B. & Beverly J. Lewis

Career earnings: $6,944,369

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $12,470,543

1998: Real Quiet

Owner: Mike Pegram

Career earnings: $3,271,802

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,777,986

1999: Charismatic

Owner: Robert B. & Beverly J. Lewis

Career earnings: $2,038,064

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,525,581

2000: Fusaichi Pegasus

Owner: Fusao Sekiguchi

Career earnings: $1,994,400

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,343,428

2001: Monarchos

Owner: John C. Oxley

Career earnings: $1,720,830

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,784,162

2002: War Emblem

Owner: The Thoroughbred Corporation

Career earnings: $3,491,000

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,582,183

2003: Funny Cide

Owner: Sackatoga Stable (Jackson Knowlton)

Career earnings: $3,529,412

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $5,529,810

2004: Smarty Jones

Owner: Someday Farm

Career earnings: $7,613,155

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $11,574,894

2005: Giacomo

Owner: Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss

Career earnings: $2,537,316

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,752,513

2006: Barbaro

Owner: Lael Stables (Roy & Gretchen Jackson)

Career earnings: $2,302,200

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,268,601

2007: Street Sense

Owner: James B. Tafel

Career earnings: $4,383,200

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $6,060,080

2008: Big Brown

Owner: IEAH Stable (Michael Iavarone) and Paul P. Pompa Jr.

Career earnings: $3,614,500

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,796,998

2009: Mine That Bird

Owner: Double Eagle Ranch & Bueno Suerte Equine

Career earnings: $2,228,637

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,996,138

2010: Super Saver

Owner: WinStar Farm LLC.

Career earnings: $1,889,766

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,490,239

2011: Animal Kingdom

Owner: Team Valor International

Career earnings: $8,387,500

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $10,671,788

2012: I’ll Have Another

Owner: J. Paul Reddam

Career earnings: $2,693,600

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,369,757

2013: Orb

Owner: Stuart Janney III & Phipps Stable (Ogden Mills “Dinny” Phipps)

Career earnings: $2,612,516

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $3,224,404

2014: California Chrome

Owner: Steve and Carolyn Coburn & Perry and Denise Martin

Career earnings: $14,752,650

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $17,916,354

2015: American Pharoah

Owner: Ahmed Zayat

Career earnings: $8,650,300

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $10,458,131

2016: Nyquist

Owner: Reddam Racing LLC

Career earnings: $5,189,200

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $6,210,390

2017: Always Dreaming

Owner: Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Racing Stables, Siena Farm LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, MeB Racing Stables LLC, St. Elias Stables, LLC.

Career earnings: $2,415,860

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,838,070

2018: Justify

Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing and WinStar Farms

Career earnings: $3,798,000

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $4,340,192

2019: Country House

Owner: Mrs. JV Shields, EJM McFadden and LNJ Foxwoods

Career earnings: $2,120,175

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,380,234

2020: Authentic

Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC and Starlight Racing

Career earnings: $7,201,200

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $8,074,970

2021: Mandaloun

Owner: Juddmonte Farms (Khalid Abdullah)

Career earnings: $2,041,252

Career earnings in 2022 dollars: $2,180,086

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at Kentucky Derby-winning horses from 1930 onward and used KentuckyDerby.com to find the following for each winner: (1) horse name; (2) jockey name; (3) trainer name; and (4) owner(s) name. Then GOBankingRates used Equibase to find each Kentucky Derby winner’s (5) career earnings and (6) career earnings adjusted for inflation to 2022 dollars using the US Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI inflation calculator. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 27, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Did These Kentucky Derby Winners Make for Their Owners?