How Much Did Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited's (HKG:366) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Cheung Cheng became the CEO of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:366) in 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Cheung Cheng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited has a market capitalization of HK$586m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$3.1m over the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of HK$3.0m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings). On a sector level, around 76% of total compensation represents salary and 24% is other remuneration. Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher proportion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits.

As you can see, Cheung Cheng is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings), below.

SEHK:366 CEO Compensation April 17th 2020 More

Is Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited Growing?

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 13% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 10%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 50% over three years, many shareholders in Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. On another note, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) that investors should look into moving forward.