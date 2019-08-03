How Much Did Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited's (HKG:255) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Yuk Lung Siu became the CEO of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (HKG:255) in 1992. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Yuk Lung Siu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited is worth HK$1.7b, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$11m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$8.4m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$783m to HK$3.1b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.1m.

It would therefore appear that Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited pays Yuk Lung Siu more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings, below.

Is Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 17% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 2.8% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 63%, over three years, would leave most Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings shares (free trial).

