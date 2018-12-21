How Much Did Methanex Corporation’s (TSE:MX) CEO Pocket Last Year?

John Floren has been the CEO of Methanex Corporation (TSE:MX) since 2013. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does John Floren’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Methanex Corporation has a market cap of CA$5.2b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$7.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CA$2.7b to CA$8.7b. The median total CEO compensation was CA$4.1m.

Thus we can conclude that John Floren receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Methanex Corporation. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Methanex has changed over time.

Is Methanex Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Methanex Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 44% each year. It achieved revenue growth of 37% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has Methanex Corporation Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 45%, over three years, would leave most Methanex Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO is paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Methanex Corporation with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Methanex shares (free trial).

