How much did the Mueller report cost?

Robert Mueller has concluded his 22-month investigation, and while the special counsel’s full report remains under wraps, some elements of the probe are known to the public – including its cost.

From the day the special counsel was appointed, his office has released statements of expenditures every few months detailing its spendings.

Three such statements are currently available, with a fourth one likely coming soon.

Based on the published statements, plus an estimate of what is to come in the fourth statement, it appears likely that the Mueller investigation itself will have cost around $17m.

The special counsel’s office also reported Department of Justice spending that supported its activities, stating that it wasn’t legally required to do so and that those expenditures would have occurred regardless of whether or not the special counsel’s office was conducting an investigation. If those additional expenditures are taken into account, the final estimate for the cost of the Mueller investigation reaches around $31m.

Mr Mueller’s office filed its first expense report for the period of 17 May, 2017 (when Mr Mueller was first appointed as special counsel) to 30 September, 2017.

The special counsel’s expenses for that period came to roughly $3.2m, with an additional $3.5m in DOJ expenditures, amounting to $6.7m in total.

The second expense report covers the period from 1 October, 2017 to 31 March, 2018 and includes costs of $4.5m with an additional $5.5 in DOJ expenditures, meaning about $10m total.

The third expense report is dated 1 April, 2018 to 30 September, 2018, and states that Mr Mueller’s office spent $4.5m, with approximately $4m of additional DOJ spendings, for a total of about $8.5m.

This means that the special counsel’s office has reported a total of about $12.2m in spendings without the DOJ expenditures, and $25.2m if DOJ expenditures are taken into account.

While the fourth and final expense report has yet to be published, it is possible to make an estimate based on the three reports that have already been filed.

The fourth report will cover a period of six months (between September 2018 and March 2019). Based on the previous three reports, will likely feature expenses of between $4m and $5m for the special counsel’s office, meaning a conservative total estimate of $16m to $17m. If the DOJ components are included at a projection of approximately $5m, the previous total of $25.2 jumps to about $30m or $31m.

This is below figures previously touted by Donald Trump, who in a November 2018 tweet claimed the probe had cost $40m.

Mr Mueller’s report found no evidence that Mr Trump’s campaign ”conspired or coordinated” with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

The special counsel submitted his findings to Attorney General William Barr, who on Sunday released a four-page summary. Mr Mueller said in a passage from the report quoted by Mr Barr that there was no evidence that Trump “was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference”, but he reached no conclusion on whether Mr Trump obstructed justice.

Mr Mueller neither accused Mr Trump of obstruction of justice in trying to impede the investigation nor exonerated him of obstruction, according to Mr Barr’s summary.

Democrats have called for Mr Mueller’s complete findings to be released to Congress and the public.

