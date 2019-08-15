How Much Did NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A.'s (ELI:NOS) CEO Pocket Last Year?

The CEO of NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ELI:NOS) is Miguel Nuno Almeida. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Miguel Nuno Almeida's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. has a market capitalization of €2.8b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €892k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €575k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €1.8b to €5.7b, we found the median CEO total compensation was €1.4m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Miguel Nuno Almeida takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

Is NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 20% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 1.4%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. Been A Good Investment?

NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. has generated a total shareholder return of 7.7% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

It looks like NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies. Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. The total shareholder return might not be amazing, but that doesn't mean that Miguel Nuno Almeida is paid too much.

It's good to see reasonable payment of the CEO, even while the business improves. It would be an additional positive if insiders are buying shares. Shareholders may want to check for free if NOS S.G.P.S insiders are buying or selling shares.

