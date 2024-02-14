How much did Olneyville N.Y. System Wiener sign panels sell for? Charity auction ends.

Going once, going twice, sold: The four pieces of the original Olneyvillle N.Y. System Wieners restaurant sign have sold on eBay.

After a slow week of bidding, the signs were between $1,200 and $2,850 heading into the afternoon on the last day. But, in the last minutes, the signs jumped in price by thousands of dollars.

Here's what the signs sold for:

A screenshot of the Olneyville New York System signs listed on eBay. Bidding ended Tuesday night.

All of the proceeds of the sale will benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

There is one more piece of memorabilia up for auction: the original neon front window sign. In the front window until about six months ago, a section faded out, prompting Olneyville N.Y. System Wieners owner Greg Stevens to call Nick McKnight from Night Light Neon.

"Nick believes the center green 'New York System' is probably original from 1954, but I remember that the 2 side pieces were replaced, one around 20 years ago, and the other about 5," Stevens wrote in the listing description. "We also replaced it because it needed a new transformer and the connections were somewhat worn."

The auction for the sign closes on Wednesday night.

What's the history of these sign?

The galvanized steel sign was originally installed outside the 18 Plainfield St. location of Olneyville N.Y. System Wieners when the family hot wiener stand moved there in 1954. The 10-foot sign greeted customers until 2021.

That year the sign, which had started to show its age, came down for refurbishing.

"The original sign has recently been 'taken apart' as the extent of the rust made it structurally too weak to stand and also to remove all of the old neon glass, wiring and transformers (some of which appeared to be original)," the listing description for the sign said. "All that remains are the panels with 'holes' that some original attached wiring and some glass supports came through that held the original neon glass tubing."

The four pieces of the sign for sale are in varying conditions, which the photos for each listing show. The signs are listed for local pickup, but shipping can be arranged at the buyer's expense.

Why sell the sign?

Olneyville N.Y. System Wieners owner Greg Stevens said he wanted to make good use of the sign, when he realized the original sign – which has already been replaced by a new one that looks nearly identical – couldn't be restored.

"I thought about (keeping them)," Stevens said. "I have an office, and I have a lot of stuff hung up here, but it's sitting here. I look at it, and it looks at me, and I enjoy it, but let's let someone else enjoy this history."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Olneyville N.Y. System Wiener sign panels sell for nearly $20,000 on eBay