How Much Did Orica Limited’s (ASX:ORI) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Alberto Zuleta has been the CEO of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) since 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Alberto Zuleta’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Orica Limited has a market cap of AU$6.9b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$4.1m. (This is based on the year to 2018). That’s less than last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$1.8m. We examined companies with market caps from AU$5.6b to AU$17b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was AU$4.1m.

So Alberto Zuleta is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Orica has changed over time.

Is Orica Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Orica Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 92% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 6.5% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Orica Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 42%, over three years, would leave most Orica Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

Alberto Zuleta is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Shareholders may want to check for free if Orica insiders are buying or selling shares.

