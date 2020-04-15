How Much Did Sandfire Resources Limited's (ASX:SFR) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Karl Simich became the CEO of Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) in 2009. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Sandfire Resources

How Does Karl Simich's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sandfire Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$700m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.6m over the year to June 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$1.1m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$314m to AU$1.3b. The median total CEO compensation was AU$1.2m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Sandfire Resources stands. On an industry level, roughly 69% of total compensation represents salary and 31% is other remuneration. Sandfire Resources is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

It would therefore appear that Sandfire Resources Limited pays Karl Simich more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Sandfire Resources has changed from year to year.

ASX:SFR CEO Compensation April 15th 2020 More

Is Sandfire Resources Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Sandfire Resources Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 8.9% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 12% over the last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the modest growth in earnings per share isn't bad, either. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Sandfire Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 17% over three years, many shareholders in Sandfire Resources Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Sandfire Resources Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 4 warning signs for Sandfire Resources (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.