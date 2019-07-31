How Much Did Sharda Motor Industries Limited's (NSE:SHARDA) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Ajay Relan is the CEO of Sharda Motor Industries Limited (NSE:SHARDA). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Ajay Relan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Sharda Motor Industries Limited is worth ₹5.6b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹51m. (This figure is for the year to March 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹22m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹1.4m.

It would therefore appear that Sharda Motor Industries Limited pays Ajay Relan more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sharda Motor Industries has changed over time.

Is Sharda Motor Industries Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Sharda Motor Industries Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 29% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -1.3% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Sharda Motor Industries Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 3.7% over three years, some Sharda Motor Industries Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Sharda Motor Industries Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Sharda Motor Industries shares with their own money (free access).

