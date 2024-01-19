How much did it snow in Milwaukee and Wisconsin Thursday night?

After virtually no snow all December, Milwaukee has seen plenty of it ― along with multiple days of frigid, sub-zero temperatures ― over the past two weeks.

Temps are expected to reach the low-to-mid 30s by Monday and possibly the upper 30s by Tuesday, which could melt the snow on the ground.

But before we get to the warm weather, Milwaukee, and much of the rest of the state, saw light snow one more time Thursday night into Friday.

Though snow totals across the state were small compared to a week ago, cities in southern Wisconsin closest to the Illinois border received the most snow last night, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

Here are the snow totals from around the state from the NWS and its partner volunteer monitoring service:

Racine: 1.3 inches

Greendale: 1 inch

Brookfield: 0.6 inches

Germantown: 0.5 inches

Muskego: 0.5 inches

Baraboo: 0.3 inches

Portage: 0.2 inches

Fox Lake: trace amount

Reedsburg: trace amount

This story will be updated.

More: The snow and ice should start melting in Milwaukee early next week

More: A stray kitten was stuck outside during Wisconsin's snow storm. Volunteers came to her rescue.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it snow in Milwaukee and Wisconsin last night?