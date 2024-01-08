How much did it snow over the weekend in Vermont? Here's the inch counts

Vermont experienced widespread snowfall over the weekend thanks to a wintery storm that blanketed much of the Northeast.

The Green Mountain State received its first dusting of 2024 on Thursday evening, leaving behind less than an inch of snow in most areas. A second, much heavier wave hit Vermont on Saturday evening and lasted until late Sunday, the storm left more than a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts.

Early predictions indicated that southern areas would see the most snow and they were right. How did Vermont towns and cities fare this weekend?

Snowfall totals across Chittenden County

Snowfall throughout Chittenden County ranged from 4 to 7.5 inches, trouncing last month's snowstorm, which dropped between 1 and 4 inches in most nearby towns.

Out of all cities and towns in the county, Shelburne and Hinesburg received the most snowfall at 7.5 inches, followed by Winooski with 7 inches. Next came South Burlington and Milton with 6.5 and Essex with 6.3. Burlington, with 6.1 inches, just barely beat out Williston and Colchester, who each boasted 6 inches. St. George secured 5.3 inches and Twin Orchards scored 5 inches. Underhill finished last with 4 inches of snow.

Which parts of Vermont got at least a foot of snow

Most Vermont cities and towns clocked at least a half foot of snow this weekend, a feat achieved by only 14 places last month.

Here are the special few towns and cities that accumulated a foot or more between Saturday and Sunday, according to a report from NWS Burlington at 10:03 p.m. on Jan. 7.

West Barnet - 16 inches

Groton - 15 inches

Barnet - 14.8 inches

Orange - 14.5 inches

Marshfield - 14.5 inches

Washington - 14 inches

Chelsea - 14 inches

Newbury - 14 inches

Corinth - 14 inches

Randolph - 13.5 inches

Barre - 13.5 inches

East Brookfield - 12 inches

Sharon - 12 inches

Storm brewing tomorrow through Wednesday

As Vermonters enjoy the remnants of a snowy weekend, they are also bracing themselves for a third storm — this time "multi-faceted" with a mix of snow, rain and strong winds — scheduled to hit tomorrow afternoon and last through Wednesday, according to NWS Burlington. Widespread power outages are expected between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

"Moral of the story, keep an eye on the forecast and prepare for a significant system to impact the region," NWS Burlington reported on Facebook.

