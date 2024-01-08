How much did snow totals in Norwich area match up with the initial forecast?

The total snow accumulation for the weekend winter storm fell far short of what was expected.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Norton, Massachusetts (NWS Boston) predicted 8 to 12 inches of snow to blanket the Norwich area. However, according to totals released at 9 p.m. Sunday, the Rose City only managed to receive half an inch of snow.

Northern Connecticut got the most snow in the state. Of this area, Northern Hartford County got the most snow, with 12.5 inches. Litchfield County also received a sizable amount of snow, with 10.5 inches in Torrington. Northeastern Connecticut by the Rhode Island border got 9 inches of snow.

Plows and loaders clearing snow-packed roads near the state Department of Motor Vehicles office in Norwich in January 2022. The snow total for the weekend storm fell far short of what was expected.

The southern part of the state received significantly less snow, with amounts ranging from 0 to nearly 5 inches.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Snow total for Jan. 6-7 weekend storm falls short in Norwich area