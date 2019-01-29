How Much Did Sobha Limited’s (NSE:SOBHA) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Jagdish Sharma has been the CEO of Sobha Limited (NSE:SOBHA) since 2003. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jagdish Sharma’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Sobha Limited has a market cap of ₹46b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹54m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹9.8m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹28b to ₹114b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹25m.

It would therefore appear that Sobha Limited pays Jagdish Sharma more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sobha has changed over time.

Is Sobha Limited Growing?

Sobha Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 12% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

Has Sobha Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 72%, over three years, would leave most Sobha Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Sobha Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shareholders may want to check for free if Sobha insiders are buying or selling shares.

