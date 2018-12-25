How Much Did Strata-X Energy Ltd.’s (CVE:SXE) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Tim Hoops has been the CEO of Strata-X Energy Ltd. (CVE:SXE) since 2011. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Strata-X Energy

How Does Tim Hoops’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Strata-X Energy Ltd. has a market capitalization of CA$4.1m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$110k. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$95k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be US$118k.

So Tim Hoops receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Strata-X Energy has changed over time.

TSXV:SXE CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is Strata-X Energy Ltd. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Strata-X Energy Ltd. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 115% each year. In the last year, its revenue is down -42%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Strata-X Energy Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 75% over three years, many shareholders in Strata-X Energy Ltd. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Tim Hoops is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We’d say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it’s disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Strata-X Energy (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



