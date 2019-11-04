How Much Did Tsaker Chemical Group Limited's (HKG:1986) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Yi Ge has been the CEO of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (HKG:1986) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Tsaker Chemical Group

How Does Yi Ge's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tsaker Chemical Group Limited is worth HK$1.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CN¥1.5m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥1.2m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥704m to CN¥2.8b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥2.0m.

So Yi Ge is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Tsaker Chemical Group has changed from year to year.

SEHK:1986 CEO Compensation, November 4th 2019 More

Is Tsaker Chemical Group Limited Growing?

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 51% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 32% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tsaker Chemical Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 38% over three years, many shareholders in Tsaker Chemical Group Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Yi Ge is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Tsaker Chemical Group.

Important note: Tsaker Chemical Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.