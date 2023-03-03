How Much Did US Government Spend On mRNA Vaccine Technology Before And During The Pandemic? The Number Can Be Surprising

The U.S. government invested at least $31.9 billion to develop, produce, and purchase mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including sizeable investments in the three decades before the pandemic through March 2022, according to a new BMJ study.

That includes at least $337 million was invested pre-pandemic.

34 NIH-funded research grants directly related to mRNA covid-19 vaccines were identified.

Estimates of the extent of public investment for covid-19 vaccines vary widely.

For example, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) reported spending $40 billion on vaccines through 2021. Meanwhile, one report estimates the government invested $900 million in pre-clinical research for multiple candidate vaccines.

However, the authors of the study are also concerned with the public's return on investment.

While mRNA vaccine doses are estimated to cost between $1-$3 apiece to manufacture, according to the researchers, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) recently announced plans to charge health insurance plans between $110-$130 per dose.

Despite the significant public money investment, the U.S. paid Pfizer- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) $19.50/dose in 2020, $24 in 2021, and $30.48 in 2022 for the bivalent booster.

Meanwhile, the U.S. paid Moderna $15.25 per dose for the first order and $26.36 in 2022.

Moderna's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, will testify in March on its plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine in front of the Senate.

