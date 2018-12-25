How Much Did Villa World Limited’s (ASX:VLW) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Craig Treasure became the CEO of Villa World Limited (ASX:VLW) in 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Craig Treasure’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Villa World Limited is worth AU$214m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$1.5m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). That’s a notable increase of 19% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$712k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from AU$141m to AU$565m, we found the median CEO compensation was AU$780k.

As you can see, Craig Treasure is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Villa World Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Villa World has changed from year to year.

Is Villa World Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Villa World Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 5.0% each year. Its revenue is up 14% over last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while performance isn’t amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable.

Has Villa World Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 1.5% over three years, Villa World Limited has done okay by shareholders. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Villa World Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, and the shareholder returns have failed to inspire, over the last three years. Considering this, we wouldn’t want to see any big pay rises, although we’d stop short of calling the CEO compensation unfair. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Villa World.

