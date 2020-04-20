How Much Did Xinte Energy Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1799) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Bo Yin became the CEO of Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (HKG:1799) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Bo Yin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. has a market capitalization of HK$7.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥437k over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥400k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥2.8b to CN¥11b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.6m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Xinte Energy stands. On an industry level, roughly 90% of total compensation represents salary and 10% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Xinte Energy and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Bo Yin is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Xinte Energy, below.

Is Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Growing?

Over the last three years Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 23% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 28%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 13% over three years, some Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It looks like Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Bo Yin is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. On another note, Xinte Energy has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

