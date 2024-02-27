How much does it cost to park at MCI? Here are your airport parking options + prices

When you’re in a rush to get to the airport, the last thing you want to think about is where to leave your car.

Luckily, Kansas City International Airport (MCI) has a wide variety of official and off-site parking options for travelers to choose from.

The airport’s new terminal brought with it some changes to the parking system, including a new garage for those willing to pay a little more for the convenience of a quick walk into the terminal.

Here’s our guide to the parking options that await you at MCI.

Airport Economy Parking

Price per calendar day: $7.50

MCI’s enormous economy parking lots offer shuttle bus service to the airport and a daily rate of $7.50, with partial days charged at the full daily rate. This airport-affiliated lot also has heated shelters with benches where travelers can wait for the bus. According to airport spokesperson Joe McBride, the economy lot usually has plenty of space available.

Airport Surface Lot Parking

Price per 24 hours: $18

This airport-affiliated parking area is closer to the terminal and has a higher daily price. To get to the terminal, simply walk through the parking garage to access the arrivals area. Surface lot spaces are uncovered and there is no shuttle bus due to the lot’s close proximity to the airport.

Airport Garage Parking & Valet

Price per 24 hours: $25

This parking option is as close as you can get to the new MCI terminal. The towering garage features over 6,000 parking spaces, complete with live updating signage showing exactly how many spaces are available on each level.

You can check how many available spaces the garage has in real-time from home by visiting flykc.com/parking and scrolling down to “parking availability.” The garage charges $25 per 24 hours, and also has 52 electric vehicle charging spaces.

Valet parking is available at the garage for $32 per day.

Park Air Express

Price per 24 hours: $9 outdoors, $15 covered

Park Air Express is a private parking company with shuttle services to and from the airport. It charges a flat rate of $9 per day for an uncovered outdoor spot and $15 per day for a covered spot. Partial days are pro-rated with the daily rates split evenly over 24 hours.

The company currently does not take online or phone reservations. Parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis, although MCI spokesperson Joe McBride noted that the company usually has plenty of spaces available. You can find the Park Air Express lot at 11500 NW Prairie View Road.

The Parking Spot

Price per 24 hours: Varies

The Parking Spot, a privately owned parking business that operates near many U.S. airports, calculates its prices individually for each 24-hour period.

“(Customers) can get the best rate by going to our website,” manager Megan Bates at the MCI location said. “The more in advance they make the reservation, the more of a discount they’re going to receive.”

For instance, parking from Wednesday, March 13 until Friday, March 15 would cost $11.25 per day. But Thursday, March 14 through Saturday, March 16 would cost $10.25 per day. The week-long period from March 11 through March 18 would cost $9.75 per day. The same reservation a week later would cost $7.50 per day.

Bates added that holidays and high-traffic events can also result in price increases due to higher demand.

“Any changes to the reservation will cause the entire reservation amount to be recalculated at the rates effective as of the change date, not the rates effective on the date of the reservation booking,” the company’s website states.

TrueParkings

Price per calendar day: $8.04

This private airport parking option charges $8.04 per day, with partial days charged as entire days. That means if you park at any time on a Friday and pick your car up at any time on a Saturday, you will be charged for two full days, which would cost $16.08.

TrueParkings website only allows pickup times within the next 72 hours, so the maximum reservation length available online is around 3 days. However, the company’s website also mentions weekly and monthly parking options. The company has an airport shuttle and can be found at 11530 NW Prairie View Road.

Do you have more questions about services at Kansas City International Airport? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.