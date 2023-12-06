How much does Daytona Beach city manager make? More than Volusia County manager, Orlando mayor

DAYTONA BEACH — Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher makes $285,681, a salary that exceeds the annual pay of Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald – who oversees a much larger budget and twice as many employees – as well as many other local government managers in Florida.

Feacher also makes more than Orlando Mayor John "Buddy" Dyer, who under Orlando's strong mayor form of government is that city's most powerful employee. Dyer is paid $245,060 per year.

More: Database lists salaries of Daytona Beach city employees – 74 of them make six figures

And Feacher makes considerably more than Kissimmee City Manager Michael Steigerwald, who earns $238,451 annually and like Feacher runs the government of a city with a little more than 80,000 residents.

Deric Feacher started working as Daytona Beach's city manager in June of 2021 at an annual base salary of $220,000. Two and a half years later, he's making $285,681 per year. That's more than many Central Florida city managers.

A News-Journal analysis of eight local governments shows Feacher is among the highest-paid city managers in the state, and he's poised to hold that distinction with another raise coming to him in April that's going to bump up his yearly pay to $291,395.

"I have not requested anything from our elected officials beyond what we agreed to when I took the job," Feacher said when asked about his salary. "I will never ask for more than what the contract says."

In the two and a half years Feacher has led Daytona Beach's government, his bosses – the mayor and six city commissioners – haven't raised any major concerns about his pay or performance.

"I think Feacher is doing a top-shelf job," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

Winter Haven roots

Feacher grew up in Winter Haven, a small city between Orlando and Tampa.

He moved to Daytona Beach in the late 1990s to study at Bethune-Cookman University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science.

After college, Feacher headed back to his hometown and went to work for Winter Haven's city government. He was Winter Haven's assistant city manager from 2003 until 2013, when he was chosen to be the city manager there. He worked in that position until September 2016, when the city commission fired him on a 3-2 vote.

A year later, in October 2017, Feacher became the city manager of Haines City, located south of Orlando, where he stayed until he became Daytona Beach's city manager.

Feacher earned $133,000 annually as Winter Haven's city manager and $148,000 as the manager of Haines City.

Deric Feacher is halfway through a five-year contract to work as Daytona Beach's city manager. He'll be getting his first formal review from city commissioners early next year. Feacher is pictured standing outside the Corbin building on Main Street, which the city purchased early last year with a goal of redeveloping the mostly vacant property.

Feacher was 44 years old when he started the Daytona Beach city manager job on June 1, 2021 with an annual salary of $220,000. Outgoing City Manager Jim Chisholm, who was 76 at the time, was earning $257,000 when he stepped down in May of 2021.

Chisholm, who retired with more than 45 years of government leadership experience, had been Daytona Beach's city manager for 17 years.

City Commissioner Stacy Cantu said back in the spring of 2021 she thought Feacher should start at a slightly lower base salary of around $210,000. But no one else on the commission said they were uncomfortable with the $220,000, which at the time was only slightly more than what Daytona's deputy city manager and city attorney were earning.

Halfway through his five-year contract, Feacher has yet to get an annual review from city commissioners, who control city managers' pay and have hiring and firing power over the head administrator at City Hall. But Feacher's first review is in motion now, and the results of the commissioners' scored evaluations will be discussed at a meeting early next year.

It should become clear whether they, and any local residents who weigh in during his public job review, feel Feacher is earning the $137.35 per hour he's being paid.

No objection to raises

All of Daytona Beach's full-time city government employees, including Feacher, received 3% raises effective Oct. 1. All employees not at the maximum of their pay range will also receive a 2% pay increase in April. Those at the cap will receive a 2% lump sum.

Neither the mayor nor any of the city commissioners objected to any of the raises, including the city manager's, when the pay hikes were approved in September.

Feacher's contract says he will receive the same raises other employees do, and that he's also eligible for salary increases if commissioners review his pay and benefits each year.

Daytona Beach has more than 900 full-time employees, a new $343 million annual budget, and a city manager who makes $285,681 annually. City commissioners are pictured at a budget workshop at City Hall earlier this year.

Feacher supports the contention that paying employees well helps to attract and retain top talent.

"It has been the commissioners' aim to be the employer of choice in Volusia County," Feacher said in a recent interview. "I have worked to make sure our general employees and police and fire personnel are the highest-paid in Volusia County. I will continue to make that a priority as chief administrator."

Feacher, who's now 47 years old, isn't Daytona Beach's only well-paid top employee. City Attorney Ben Gross makes $264,709 annually, a salary he has worked up to in his more than 23 years working for the city of Daytona Beach.

Seven other top Daytona city employees, three of whom have also worked for the city for more than two decades, earn between $185,571 and $219,440.

Eighty-five Daytona city employees earn $95,000 or more, and 627 earn at least $50,000 each year. The four lowest-paid employees make $32,000, still not too bad for a city that has an average annual salary of $39,000 when all employers are factored in.

Volusia County government salaries

Daytona Beach has 925 full-time city government employees, and its annual budget for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 is $343 million.

The Volusia County government has 2,022 employees under Recktenwald's command and a current annual budget of $1.19 billion. The 60-year-old Recktenwald, who has worked for the Volusia County government for more than 25 years, had been earning $246,706 per year until he got a 5% raise during his annual review at Tuesday's County Council meeting. His new salary is $259,041.

Recktenwald began his career with the county in 1997 as a public works supervisor. He worked his way up in leadership roles and was appointed county manager in 2019.

More than 1,050 county employees earn at least $50,000, more than 100 earn at least $100,000, and three make $200,000 or more.

Daytona Beach city commissioners in 2023. Standing from left to right are City Commissioners Quanita May, Stacy Cantu, Paula Reed and Ken Strickland. Seated from left to right are City Commissioner Monica Paris, Mayor Derrick Henry and City Commissioner Dannette Henry.

Orlando has a population of about 312,280, around 3,900 full-time city government employees, and a current annual budget of $1.76 billion.

Orlando has 20 employees who make $200,000 and up, and nearly 500 who make at least $100,000. The city's top-paid employee is the chief administrative officer, whose annual salary is $284,336.

Dyer has four employees under his command who actually make more than he does, but he's "the CEO of the city," said Orlando Public Information Officer Ashley Papagni. The chief administrative officer, Kevin Edmonds, reports to Dyer and essentially acts as the city manager and manages the operating departments, she said.

But Dyer oversees the entire city and has administrative power.

"It's not just a political position with voting power," she said. "All appointed positions serve at the pleasure of the mayor and may be terminated (by Dyer)."

Dyer is 65 years old, has been Orlando's mayor since 2003, and is a former Florida state senator.

Smaller cities, lower salaries ... mostly

Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan makes $181,999 annually to manage her city of 102,000 residents.

Kissimmee, which has a population close to that of Daytona Beach, has just two of its 645 city government employees making more than $200,000: the city manager who makes $238,451, and the city attorney, who earns $215,654.

Kissimmee has 60 employees making $95,000 or more, and 396 who earn at least $50,000 per year. Kissimmee's current annual budget is $267 million.

Port Orange City Manager Wayne Clark is paid $185,250 annually to oversee the city's 65,000 residents, 448 full-time government employees and a current annual budget of $187 million.

Ormond Beach City Manager Joyce Shanahan makes $199,846 per year to oversee Ormond's 42,000 residents, 362 full-time government employees and $120 million annual budget.

Ormond Beach city commissioners listen during a meeting on May 18, 2021. Pictured, left to right: Dwight Selby, Troy Kent, Mayor Bill Partington, Susan Persis, Rob Littleton and City Manager Joyce Shanahan.

Miami Beach, which like Daytona and Kissimmee has about 80,000 residents, pays its city government employees a lot more, but also has a higher cost of living.

Three of its 2,030 city government employees make more than $300,000. Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak, who has more than 30 years of experience in local government leadership, is paid $356,665 annually.

Miami Beach has 51 employees making more than $200,000, 422 making at least $100,000 and 1,778 making at least $50,000.

Miami Beach's current annual budget is $829 million.

The Volusia County government's two highest-paid employees are County Manager George Recktenwald, who's paid $246,706 per year and County Attorney Mike Dyer, pictured at left, who makes $230,607 annually.

Perks that come with the job

Feacher has received $65,680 in raises since arriving in Daytona Beach. The city also pays 100% of the premium cost charged by his health insurance provider, and he drives a city-owned vehicle.

His contract entitled him to receive a $991 monthly automobile allowance for in-county travel, a job perk worth $11,892 per year. But he chose the city vehicle instead.

He also accepted a one-time housing allowance of $8,500, and a relocation reimbursement of $5,000 when he took the job in Daytona Beach.

Feacher's salary and benefits have not been an issue during his tenure, and his local supporters are still standing beside him.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, pictured at left, and City Manager Deric Feacher spoke to the media this summer about efforts to improve public safety along the Seabreeze Boulevard corridor with new lighting and cameras.

Cynthia Slater, longtime president of the Volusia County/Daytona Beach branch of the NAACP, likes that Feacher reaches out to all communities within the city, is open-minded and has maintained an open-door policy.

"I work well with him," she said.

She said when anyone contemplates Feacher's salary, they should consider Daytona Beach's growing population, the current cost of living, and the challenges the city grapples with.

"You have to look at where the city was, and where it is now," Slater said.

Local activist Anne Ruby doesn't have a problem with Feacher's salary in particular, but she argues that "raises to highly compensated employees should be tied directly to performance."

Ruby keeps a very close eye on Daytona Beach's city government, and she's been happy to see Feacher increasing funding for road maintenance, city building roof replacements and park improvements.

Daytona Beach city manager's early days: New Daytona Beach city manager hopes to 'accelerate the vision'

Ruby said Feacher "was hired as a transformative leader, but first he needed to get the city's house in order."

She still has high hopes for what he can do for Daytona Beach.

"Feacher has brought renewed hope and energy to City Hall," Ruby said. "I think his presence has engaged the City Commission in a way I haven't seen before. He's brought in some talented department heads with vision. If he can build public/private teams with the spirit to polish the jewel that is Daytona Beach, while keeping our unique identity intact, then in the grand scheme of things, his salary will be money well spent."

You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach city manager among highest paid in Florida: Salary data