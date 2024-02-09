How much does Iowa DOT pay to repair damaged guardrails after snowstorms?

January's weather was brutal on Iowa drivers — and Iowa's roads.

Officials at the Iowa Department of Transportation posted on Facebook recently that a lot of guardrails were damaged during last month's snowstorms. But how are these repair costs covered?

First, what is the cost to repair highway guardrails?

On average, there will be about $1 million worth of guardrail damage after an Iowa winter, said John Hart, Iowa DOT's maintenance bureau director. Last winter, there was $1.03 million worth of damage, but Hart says this varies based on how many storms hit Iowa in a winter.

The DOT recovers around 60% of the costs from insurance claims, but the rest are paid with its own funds.

Who makes the repairs, and how many are there?

Most of these repairs are made by Iowa DOT staff, but they do contract with private companies. For example, cable median guardrails are usually managed by contractors.

Crews respond to between 850 and 900 repair calls every winter, Hart said.

What should you do if you hit a highway guardrail in Iowa?

There is currently no guardrail damage reporting system available to the public.

Iowa DOT has a "pink tag" program that allows law enforcement to link the crash report to the damaged guardrail, Hart said. Staff members monitor the system, identify new damage and work with law enforcement to find the crash report.

Drivers in Iowa are required to report any crash to law enforcement if it involves a death, personal injury or property damage of more than $1,500.

