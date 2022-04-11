How much does Louisiana spend on the death penalty? Here's what you should know

With two bills filed in the ongoing legislative session and significant pressure from religious leaders, Louisiana could see an end to the death penalty this year, though it remains a longshot.

There have been several attempts in the last several years to eliminate capital punishment in Louisiana, but the efforts have repeatedly come up short. As of 2018, the death penalty was still fairly popular among Louisiana's residents, though it's been more than a decade since the state's last execution.

As the legislature gets set to discuss the death penalty, here's a breakdown of some of the key facts and numbers surrounding capital punishment in Louisiana:

What bills would abolish the death penalty?

Two bills have been filed for the 2022 regular session, one in each chamber of the legislature. Both are currently awaiting their initial committee hearings.

House Bill 106 - The bill, authored by Marrero Democrat Kyle Green, would simply eliminate the death penalty as a punishment moving forward. The bill is in the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee.

Senate Bill 294 - The bill on the senate side was brought up by Monroe Democrat Katrina Jackson. The bill would scrap the death penalty for convictions after Aug. 1, 2022. Any money saved by eliminating the death penalty would be directed to the Early Childhood Education Fund for literacy programs. The bill is in the senate's Judiciary C Committee.

Who has been executed in Louisiana?

According to data from the Death Penalty Information Center, more than 650 people have been executed in Louisiana since 1722.

Of those, around 69.4% of those executed in Louisiana have been Black.

Louisiana had 28 executions since 1983, with the most recent being in 2010.

Fifteen of those executed since 1983 have been white, and 13 have been Black.

Of those with sex information in the DPIC database, 97.7% of those executed since 1722 have been male. All of those executed after 1983 have been male.

Since 1983, the state has executed one person for a crime committed while a juvenile.

The most recent execution was Gerald Bordelon in 2010. Bordelon was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

There are currently 61 inmates on death row in Louisiana. Sixty of them are men and are incarcerated at the Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola), with the lone woman on death row housed at the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women.

What can people be executed for in Louisiana?

Under current law, a Louisiana jury can hand out a death sentence for first degree murder, first degree rape and treason. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Kennedy v. Louisiana in 2008 that the death penalty for first degree rape was unconstitutional. Still, the law remains on the books.

From 1722 to 1983, around 68.4% of executions were for murder, often in combination with another crime.

Fifty-two people have been executed for rape, often along with other crimes. Forty were executed for rape alone.

From 1722 to 1983, 93 people were executed for slave revolts, according to DPIC data. Prior to 1850, slave revolts were the most common crime for executions.

Other crimes that have led to execution in Louisiana include: arson, attempted murder, attempted rape, burglary, counterfeiting, desertion, housebreaking, piracy, poisoning, robbery, theft, and treason.

What does the death penalty cost Louisiana?

A study from Loyola University in 2019 found that the state spends around $15.6 million a year on maintaining its capital punishment system.

The same study found that, over a 15 - year period, the state spent more than $200 million on the death penalty. Over that period, the state executed one inmate.

The study found that for a person sentenced to death after Aug. 1, 2019, the state would pay around $281 million during their trial through 2022 and through the execution, likely around 2037.

