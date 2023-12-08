How much does Oklahoma have in the bank? Tax revenues were down again in November

A rig drills a well in the Delaware Basin. Revenues from oil and gas production in Oklahoma have been dropping in recent months, according to state Treasurer Todd Russ.

Declining revenues from oil and gas production meant Oklahoma’s recent drop in gross receipts to the state treasury continued in November, state Treasurer Todd Russ said in a monthly report.

Oklahoma took in $1.3 billion from all tax sources in November, the report said, which was down by $23 million from November 2022. Receipts also were down $113 million (8 percent) from this October’s receipts.

The treasury has received about $17.05 billion in receipts during the past 12 months, which is $312 million, or 1.8 percent, below collections from the previous year, Russ said. That decline is directly related to a $565 million drop in revenue — 29 percent — from Oklahoma’s gross production tax over the last 12 months.

Of the $17.05 billion in receipts, income tax generated $6.04 billion, sales tax and use tax produced $7.1 billion, oil and gas gross production taxes totaled $1.38 billion, motor vehicle taxes totaled $877.7 million and other sources generated $1.64 billion.

Less than half of the state’s gross receipts go into Oklahoma’s General Revenue Fund, which is the state’s main operating account. The rest goes to other state funds, is remitted to cities and counties, or paid in rebates and refunds.

Oklahoma unemployment rate increased in November

In addition to the drop in gross receipts, other economic indicators also trended downward in November, Russ said in his report.

The Oklahoma Business Conditions index fell below growth-neutral status for the first time in three months, with the index set at 43.2, compared to 53.0 in October. Russ said a number below 50 indicates the expectation of economic contraction over the next three to six months, but he noted that the index has been very volatile in recent months.

More: How experts say Oklahoma will weather an upcoming recession

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose to 3.2 percent for October, up 0.2 percent from September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s still below the national unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in October.

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall told the state's Regents for Higher Education earlier this week the state is sitting on $4.2 billion in cash reserves in preparation for any potential economic downturn.

“That next downturn, we are in a position to weather it,” McCall said. “We have to be prudent, and we have to realize the last few years of unprecedented revenue growth is going to change. But we’re in a position that if we’re smart and we prioritize spending, that even if things become more lean, we’ll still be able to properly fund state functions … and deliver services to the state of Oklahoma, not just today, but more importantly, in the future.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma treasury shows less money in the bank for November 2023