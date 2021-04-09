How Much Does Private School Really Cost — & Is It Worth It?

Gwendolyn Beetham
·8 min read
An image of a private school classroom.
An image of a private school classroom.

Getty Images. Art: Jillian Sellers.

Last year, when the pandemic shuttered schools nationwide and terrified parents everywhere were faced with Zoom school or bust, plenty of parents turned to alternative options—from homeschooling pod schools to co-op private schools—in hopes of smaller-group education that still felt like it counted as, you know, group education. And certainly some parents who got their first taste of the private school model mid-pandemic have become motivated to continue. But what's the deal with private education in the U.S.—and is it really worth the ever-rising price tag?

The U.S. annual national average cost of tuition for K-12 education is $11,173, according to the organization Private School Review. The word "average" here is key, because private school costs vary widely between elementary and high school rates, and also state-by-state and even within large urban areas, depending on school type. On the lower end of the scale, private school tuition could run you about $5,279 in Iowa, while private education in Vermont is on the higher end, averaging $22,067 per year. In New York state, private school tuition averages $18,793 per year, but the elite Dalton School in New York City will set you back $55,210 (a fee that does not include After School programs, school trips, or activities). If you're looking for a school that addresses learning differences such as Aspergers, ADHD, or anxiety, private tuition can cost as much as $119,720 a year, the rate at the Glenholme School in Connecticut.

The differences in resources available to private school students is stark, and these differences trickle all the way up into admission into the country's most prestigious universities. Data collected from Princeton from 2015-2018 found that, of the top 25 feeder schools to the university, only three are public schools where 15% or more of the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch (and even those schools were "highly selective" admission-based public schools, like Stuyvesant High School in New York City).

Most recently, COVID-19 highlighted clear racial inequalities in the U.S. school system: recent data published by the Education Department's Institute of Education Sciences found significant racial disparities in school reopenings, with Black, Hispanic, and Asian students in public schools more likely to receive remote learning and to fall further behind academically than their white counterparts.

RELATED: What is Homeschooling? A Guide for Parents and Students

Black, Hispanic, and Asian students in public schools [were] more likely to receive remote learning and to fall further behind academically than their white counterparts.

But racial segregation in schools is a thing of the past, right? Sadly, no. In fact, data indicates that American schools may be more segregated now than they were at the time of Brown v. Board of Education. According to the Economic Policy Institute, only "one in eight white students (12.9%) attends a school where the majority of students are black, Hispanic, Asian, or American Indian… in contrast, nearly seven in 10 black children do (69.2%)." Resource discrepancies are also huge, with seven in 10 black children (72.4%) attending a high-poverty school, compared to less than one in three white students (31.3%).

The deepening of racially segregated schools around the country is harmful to kids of all racial identities. According to the National Coalition on School Diversity, "racially diverse learning environments have positive impacts on academic achievement for students of all races."

While all students benefit from desegregation, some are more negatively affected by the current state of affairs. Children who attend under-resourced schools are subject to numerous negative consequences, including adverse health effects from environmentally unsound buildings. In Philadelphia, the chronic underfunding of the city's school system has led to crisis: an investigation by reporters at the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2019 found that many of the buildings in the city's school district had shockingly high levels of lead, asbestos, and other environmental hazards that are linked to illness.

RELATED: Teens Turn to Social Media to Share Experiences of Racism at Private Schools

And the disparities continue. Department of Education data consistently shows that Black children and children with disabilities not only are disciplined at much higher rates, but are "disproportionately referred to and arrested by police in schools," in what is known as the "school to prison pipeline." Schools are also unsafe spaces for LGBTQ students—GLSEN's national climate survey of LGBTQ youth found that the vast majority of LGBTQ students - 86.3%—experienced harassment or assault based on personal characteristics, including "sexual orientation [and/or] gender expression" as well as race, ethnicity, and disability. Needless to say, a combination of all of these identities—whether actual or perceived—make school a perilous place for many students.

These factors have made some Black parents choose to enroll their children in predominantly Black schools. Though sometimes less resource-rich, majority Black schools have the ability to provide a positive space for Black children to be affirmed in their identities.

Nationwide, white public school teachers made up the overwhelming majority (80%) in 2015-2016, while Black teachers composed only 7%. The likelihood of having a more racially diverse student body, however, increases with the school's student body racial diversity, with great benefit to students of color. According to the Center for Black Educator Development, "having at least one Black teacher early on reduces a Black student's likelihood of dropping out by up to 39%."

RELATED: How to Tell Your Kids That They're the Ones Who Will Be Paying for College

Reflecting this, journalist Jamilah Lemieux recently described her decision to enroll her child in a primarily Black school: "I am convinced that my child...is safest in the hands of people who know that she is a human being, who did not have to learn later in life that she is a human being, who were raised by people who look like her to love and understand people who look like her."

Similarly, parents of transgender or gender non-conforming children, or parents who are members of the LGBTQ community themselves, might choose to enroll their children in progressive independent schools in areas where local or state laws are hostile to LGBTQ people. GLSEN found that nearly one-fifth of LGBTQ students reported having changed schools due to feeling unsafe or uncomfortable at school. This is a very real concern in states like South Dakota, Alabama, Texas, and 17 other states that have recently passed or are attempting to pass laws restricting the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming children by preventing them from receiving healthcare and playing sports.

Given the data above, you might still be asking: "But if private school will give my child an edge up, isn't that worth it?" Well, if you're white and gender-conforming, not really. Data indicates not only that white children's academic achievement does not suffer in racially diverse schools, but that they actually benefit: Their willingness to stereotype others declines, while their ability to adapt in diverse settings increases.

Writer Courtney E. Martin, whose book Learning in Public, is out later this year, describes the dilemma in a recent piece in The Nation: "Private schools do a prodigious job of marketing just how much they will train your kid to be an anti-racist systems thinker, soothing the progressive conscience. All the while, your family drains the public school system, and its predominantly Black and brown students, of much-needed resources." In other words: affluent white kids will be just fine in public schools, but not having them there puts the larger community at risk and contributes to a more polarized society.

Private schools do a prodigious job of marketing just how much they will train your kid to be an anti-racist systems thinker, soothing the progressive conscience. All the while, your family drains the public school system, and its predominantly Black and brown students, of much-needed resources.

While there are no easy answers to the question "is private school worth it," it is clear that making choices that only benefit our individual families will not solve the bigger problem—school inequity—or the myriad societal problems that result from it. If giving our child an edge up seems "worth it," then we must also ask: What about the children who do not have that choice? Aren't they worthy of access to safe, healthy, and affirming learning environments? Wouldn't that benefit us all?

Learn more about school equity:

Nice White Parents is a podcast produced by This American Life that examines issues of school equity at one school in Brooklyn, New York.

Integrated Schools is a grassroots network of families around the country who are actively working to integrate schools.

Center for Black Educator Development is an organization focused on increasing teacher diversity.

GLSEN is an organization dedicated to creating affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Notch Longest Weekly Rally Since October: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 and posted its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since October. Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for this year. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on an analyst upgrade. Boeing Co. retreated after grounding dozens of 737 Max jets to repair an electrical flaw that emerged in recently delivered models.Equities extended a surge from their March 2020 lows to about 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, a report showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1904.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $59.32 a barrel.Gold slid 0.7% to $1,742.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DeSean Jackson: Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are ‘two of the best doing it’

    DeSean Jackson is excited to join the Rams' receiving corps that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Concrete Cowboy' to 'Legally Blonde'

    Netflix's "Concrete Cowboy," starring Idris Elba, was the streaming giant's most popular movie this week.

  • Dog poop and a backyard camera helped reunite lost dog with owner nearly 5 years later

    Bay escaped from his Massachusetts home five years ago. She was captured this week and reunited with her owner.

  • Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married for nearly 10 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo started dating after his high-profile relationship with Jessica Simpson ended and have been married nearly 10 years.

  • Ethics panel probing misconduct claim against NY Republican

    The House Ethics committee announced Friday that it is investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving Republican Rep. Tom Reed of New York, who had announced he would not be seeking re-election after the allegations first surfaced last month. Reed was accused of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent at a networking event in a Minneapolis pub in 2017. The lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, told The Washington Post that Reed appeared to be drunk when he touched her back and leg as the two were seated next to each other during a networking trip.

  • Duke of Edinburgh: Princess Anne pays tribute to her father's enduring legacy

    Princess Anne has told how “life will be completely different” without her father as she led grieving members of the Royal family in paying tribute to his enduring legacy. Speaking in advance of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death at the age of 99, the Princess Royal told of his immeasurable influence, both on those immediately around him and on Britain at large. “Without him life will be completely different,” she told ITV News, adding: “From society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.” In an interview recorded for broadcast after the Duke of Edinburgh's death, Princess Anne spoke movingly of what her father’s legacy might be, citing his steadfast support of the Queen in her role as Monarch as the chief example of his devotion to both his family and the kingdom over which she ruled. She said of his position as Prince consort: “It must have evolved quite dramatically from the early stages. I don’t think the structure in terms of support to the monarchy was designed to deal with a consort. “Nobody had thought about what he was going to do. And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But he also found ways he could make an impact.” The Princess Royal added that her father’s decision to give up his career in the Royal Navy in 1951 was a mark of his loyalty to his new bride and her then future role as Monarch. “It shows a real understanding of the pressure the Queen was going through and that the best way he could support her was on giving up on his career,” she said.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • U.S. issues guidelines to deepen relations with Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department said on Friday it had issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan, a move that deepens U.S. relations with Taipei amid stepped up Chinese military activity around the island. "These new guidelines liberalize guidance on contacts with Taiwan, consistent with our unofficial relations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in statement. The aim, he said, was "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Greta Thunberg says she is skipping the UN's climate change conference, citing vaccine inequality between rich and poor nations

    The 18-year-old Swedish climate activist said she is skipping the COP26, the UN's climate change conference.

  • The latest twist in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation could be the most 'scary' one yet for the lawmaker

    Joel Greenberg's potential cooperation means someone Gaetz may have conspired with "is now working with the government," said an ex-FBI agent.

  • Prince Philip was recovering from a heart procedure when he died, and had suffered heart problems for years

    Prince Phillip died on Friday at the age of 99. He had been in and out of hospital for the past decade.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Taliban attack on US secret base raises fear of pullout deadline violence

    A series of attacks on American bases in Afghanistan, including a secret spy base, have raised fears that the Taliban will step up assaults on US forces ahead of the May 1 deadline to pull out. Rockets twice struck a base used by military personnel working for the CIA in eastern Afghanistan last month, CNN reported, in apparent breach of the US-Taliban withdrawal deal signed last year. Kandahar airfield which is used by US and coalition troops supporting the Afghan forces was then hit earlier this week. The attacks came as Joe Biden is reviewing whether to stick with the Doha deal signed by Donald Trump, under which all US troops should leave the country by the end of this month. The Taliban have stopped attacking US forces since the Doha deal and are believed to have privately agreed not to attack the departing troops. Mr Biden has said pulling out with only weeks to go will be tough and American officials have asked the Taliban to accept an extension as they try to revive talks to get a political settlement. The president has also suggested a US counter-terrorism force could remain in the country. The Taliban have publicly said America must stick to the Doha deal and have threatened an escalation in their attacks, if they do not leave. International missions in Kabul have begun drawing down staff in preparation for an expected wave of violence. Umer Karim, of the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said the attacks were likely to be a signal that the Taliban could mount a spring offensive and that all bases, including CIA counter terrorism bases, were unacceptable. He said: “This of course sends a signal from Taliban that they will be launching a summer offensive and attacking American facilities. “But also that they have the intel on every facility where there are American assets.” Last month's rocket attacks hit Forward Operating Base Chapman, a classified US base in Khost province that played a major role in CIA operations hunting al-Qaeda in the border regions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.. The base was the scene of a 2009 suicide bombing when a Jordanian double agent killed seven Americans working for the CIA.

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • Gunman opens fire at Texas cabinet business

    The latest U.S. mass shooting gripped the town of Bryan, Texas on Thursday, when a gunman opened fire at his workplace, Kent Moore Cabinets, some 100 miles northwest of Houston.He killed one and wounded six others before being taken into custody.Four of those injured are in critical condition, according to a tweet from local law enforcement.Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said they did not identify the suspect or a possible motive, but confirmed that he worked at the cabinet making business.“We're processing the crime scene to preserve all the evidence we need to preserve. We're also working to notify next of kin. And we're still interviewing any witnesses that have not been interviewed yet.”Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that a state trooper was among those hurt in the shooting and said the state would assist in prosecuting the gunman.The violent outburst is the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings across the U.S. since mid-March.Eight were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 at a supermarket in Colorado and four at a business complex in California, including a 9-year-old boy.Hours before the Texas shooting, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration proposed limited measures to tackle gun violence.

  • Prince Philip once lit up enemy ships as Royal Navy warships tore them apart during a bloody nighttime WWII naval battle

    He earned a valor medal for his actions during the battle. Philip is also credited with helping save his ship from an enemy bomber in another fight.

  • Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east

    The Kremlin said Friday it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop build-up along the border. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to retake control over separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's military chief dismissed the Russian claims that the country's armed forces are preparing for an attack on the rebel east.