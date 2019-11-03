How Much Are Dream International Limited (HKG:1126) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Dream International Limited (HKG:1126), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Dream International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Founder Kyoo Choi was not their only acquisition of Dream International shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid HK$3.63 per share in a HK$2.9m purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of HK$4.01 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Dream International share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Kyoo Choi was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Kyoo Choi bought 3674000 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$3.97. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Dream International insiders own 58% of the company, worth about HK$1.6b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dream International Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Dream International insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.