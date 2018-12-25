How Much Are Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Dynatronics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman of the Board Erin Enright made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$76k worth of shares at a price of US$2.77 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.38k shares for US$81k. But insiders sold 409.00 shares worth US$1.2k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Dynatronics insiders. They paid about US$2.77 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around US$2.75). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Dynatronics better if I see some big insider buys.

Does Dynatronics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dynatronics insiders own about US$9.0m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dynatronics Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Dynatronics insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Dynatronics insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.