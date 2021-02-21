How Much You Need To Earn To Rank in the Top 10% of Your State

John Csiszar
f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

By definition, there will always be a significant gap between what the median wage is in a state versus what the top 10% earn. However, the size of this gap can vary widely depending on where you live. For example, if you live in New York or Washington, D.C., you’ll need to earn about four times the median income to crack the top 10%. In other states, like Utah, top 10% incomes are exactly three times as large as median salaries.

Find Out: How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

To help highlight the disparities, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from the 2019 American Community Survey to determine quintile mean income and the amount earned by the top 10% of earners in each state. States were ranked from the smallest salaries earned by the top 10% to the largest.

What’s clear is that both the median income and the salary earned by the top 10% in each state can vary considerably. If you’re looking to earn more and have some flexibility, you can check out the average salaries in nearby states to see if you might be able to boost your income. Even if you remain in your home state, there are plenty of entry-level jobs that pay far above the median incomes listed below.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

West Virginia
West Virginia

51. West Virginia

  • Median income: $48,850

  • Top 10% income: $163,240

In West Virginia, the top 10% earns 234% — or $114,390 — more than the median income.

Check Out: 50 Highest-Paying Jobs With No Experience Required

Downtown street in Jackson, Mississippi with the state capitol building.
Downtown street in Jackson, Mississippi with the state capitol building.

50. Mississippi

  • Median income: $45,792

  • Top 10% income: $169,318

Mississippi has the lowest median income in America, but the wealthy still do well on a relative basis, earning 270% more than the average earner.

Rich vs. Wealthy: What’s the Difference Between the Two?

Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County.
Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County.

49. Arkansas

  • Median income: $48,952

  • Top 10% income: $173,941

Top earners in Arkansas do much better than average, earning 255% more than the median income.

Don’t Miss: 18 Resolutions To Get Rich in 2021

Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham Alabama

48. Alabama

  • Median income: $51,734

  • Top 10% income: $180,469

Alabama, like many states in the South, has a tremendous wealth gap between average earners and the top 10%, who pull down 249% more than the median income.

Know What You Need: This Is the Living Wage You Need in All 50 States

Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk.
Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk.

47. New Mexico

  • Median income: $51,945

  • Top 10% income: $181,940

The Land of Enchantment doesn’t have a very high median income, but earners in the top 10% pull down 250% more than the average earner.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA - JUNE 12, 2016: Louisville, located on the banks of the Ohio River, is home to the Kentucky Derby and the hometown of Muhammad Ali.
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA - JUNE 12, 2016: Louisville, located on the banks of the Ohio River, is home to the Kentucky Derby and the hometown of Muhammad Ali.

46. Kentucky

  • Median income: $52,295

  • Top 10% income: $183,549

Top earners in the Bluegrass State earn $131,254 more on average than the median earner, amounting to a 251% jump.

Deadwood South Dakota
Deadwood South Dakota

45. South Dakota

  • Median income: $59,533

  • Top 10% income: $184,714

The gap between average and top earners in South Dakota is more equitable than in some states, reaching just 210%.

Boise Idaho
Boise Idaho

44. Idaho

  • Median income: $60,999

  • Top 10% income: $188,036

Median earnings in Idaho crack the $60,000 barrier, but top earners net 208% more.

Louisiana
Louisiana

43. Louisiana

  • Median income: $51,073

  • Top 10% income: $190,038

Louisiana has one of the lowest median incomes in the nation, but the top 10% still does quite well. This translates to a relatively large 272% gap between the two.

Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

42. Maine

  • Median income: $58,924

  • Top 10% income: $190,606

Relatively speaking, the gap between top 10% earners and median earners isn’t huge in Maine, amounting to just 223%.

Find Out: Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

Missoula, United States - May 13, 2016: The downtown area of this college town in Montana is clean, lined with business and historic buildings.
Missoula, United States - May 13, 2016: The downtown area of this college town in Montana is clean, lined with business and historic buildings.

41. Montana

  • Median income: $57,153

  • Top 10% income: $191,819

The top 10% in Big Sky country earn about 3.36 times the median income, an increase of about 236%.

Downtown Tulsa skyline in the background with a park with a waterway and fountain in the foreground.
Downtown Tulsa skyline in the background with a park with a waterway and fountain in the foreground.

40. Oklahoma

  • Median income: $54,449

  • Top 10% income: $192,061

If you’re in the top 10% of income earners in Oklahoma, you pull down about 253% more than the median income.

Des Moines skyline view with Downtown Des Moines, elevated view.
Des Moines skyline view with Downtown Des Moines, elevated view.

39. Iowa

  • Median income: $61,691

  • Top 10% income: $192,979

The gap between median and top earners in Iowa isn’t as large as in many states, amounting to just 213%.

Indiana
Indiana

38. Indiana

  • Median income: $57,603

  • Top 10% income: $193,279

The top 10% in Indiana earn about $135,000 more than the median annually, or about 236% more.

11428, 20s, Horizontal, Missouri, St. Louis, United States, trips, vacation
11428, 20s, Horizontal, Missouri, St. Louis, United States, trips, vacation

37. Missouri

  • Median income: $57,409

  • Top 10% income: $194,185

The gap between top and median earners in Missouri is about average, amounting to $136,776, or 238%.

Cheyenne, United States - September 22, 2015: Downtown Cheyenne street scene with historic buildings and car with driver in an intersection.
Cheyenne, United States - September 22, 2015: Downtown Cheyenne street scene with historic buildings and car with driver in an intersection.

36. Wyoming

  • Median income: $65,003

  • Top 10% income: $196,029

Wyoming has one of the smallest gaps in the nation between its median earners and its top 10%, amounting to just 202%.

Less Money Than You Think: You Might Actually Be Able To Afford a Mansion in These 20 States

Milwaukee Wisconsin skyline
Milwaukee Wisconsin skyline

35. Wisconsin

  • Median income: $64,168

  • Top 10% income: $197,977

Wisconsin’s top 10% earns 209% more than its median earners on average, a relatively benign ratio.

Nebraska, STATES
Nebraska, STATES

34. Nebraska

  • Median income: $63,229

  • Top 10% income: $197,997

Nebraska’s top earners pull down 213% more than its median earners, which is a relatively low gap on a national basis.

Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina

33. South Carolina

  • Median income: $56,227

  • Top 10% income: $198,951

To jump from the median income to the top 10% of income earners in South Carolina you’d need to earn an additional 254%.

Toledo Ohio
Toledo Ohio

32. Ohio

  • Median income: $58,642

  • Top 10% income: $199,074

If you earn the median income in Ohio and want to jump up to the top 10% of earners, you’ll need to raise your salary by 239%.

Nashville Tennessee
Nashville Tennessee

31. Tennessee

  • Median income: $56,071

  • Top 10% income: $199,456

The $143,385 difference between median and top 10% earners in Tennessee is fairly large on a percentage basis, amounting to a 256% jump.

Vermont
Vermont

30. Vermont

  • Median income: $63,001

  • Top 10% income: $200,816

Median earners in Vermont pull down over $63,000, but the top 10% earns $200,816, amounting to a spread of 219%.

Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.
Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.

29. Kansas

  • Median income: $62,087

  • Top 10% income: $200,932

If you’re a top 10% earner in Kansas, you’re pulling down 224% of what median income workers make.

Detroit Skyline, Detroit, Michigan, USA.
Detroit Skyline, Detroit, Michigan, USA.

28. Michigan

  • Median income: $59,584

  • Top 10% income: $201,676

The spread between the median income and the top 10% of earners in Michigan is 238%.

Greensboro North Carolina
Greensboro North Carolina

27. North Carolina

  • Median income: $57,341

  • Top 10% income: $204,129

North Carolina’s top 10% of earners outpace its median income by a fairly large 256%.

Tucson Arizona skyline
Tucson Arizona skyline

26. Arizona

  • Median income: $62,055

  • Top 10% income: $209,819

Top-end salaries start heating up in the Valley of the Sun, where the top 10% earns 238% of the median salary.

Grand Forks is the third-largest city in the State of North Dakota and is the county seat of Grand Forks County.
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in the State of North Dakota and is the county seat of Grand Forks County.

25. North Dakota

  • Median income: $64,577

  • Top 10% income: $209,985

The top 10% of earners in North Dakota pull down 225% more than the median wage.

Affordable Locations: Best Places To Live on a $50,000 Salary in Every State

Skyscrapers next to a river in Portland.
Skyscrapers next to a river in Portland.

24. Oregon

  • Median income: $67,058

  • Top 10% income: $215,026

If you’re earning a median income in Oregon, you’ll need to pull down about 221% more if you want to crack the top 10%.

Jacksonville, Flordia
Jacksonville, Flordia

23. Florida

  • Median income: $59,227

  • Top 10% income: $217,456

Florida is the first state in the list with a top 10% earning at least $200,000, a significant 267% above the median income.

Sunset over Las Vegas, Nevada
Sunset over Las Vegas, Nevada

22. Nevada

  • Median income: $63,276

  • Top 10% income: $220,208

The Silver State generates a lot of gold for its top 10% earners, who pull down $156,932 more than the state’s median earners.

Macon, Georgia
Macon, Georgia

21. Georgia

  • Median income: $61,980

  • Top 10% income: $222,399

Georgia’s top wage earners greatly outpace the state’s median wage, with the top 10% earning 259% more on average.

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

20. Pennsylvania

  • Median income: $63,463

  • Top 10% income: $223,499

Pennsylvania’s gap between the top 10% of wage earners and the median income is fairly high on a national basis, at 252%.

Delaware
Delaware

19. Delaware

  • Median income: $70,176

  • Top 10% income: $224,894

The gap between the top 10% and the median income in Delaware stands at $154,718, or 220%.

Salt Lake City panoramic overview in the evening.
Salt Lake City panoramic overview in the evening.

18. Utah

  • Median income: $75,780

  • Top 10% income: $227,022

Utah has a relatively high median income, and this translates into the lowest gap between top and average wage earners in the country. Utah’s top 10% earn just 200% more than the median wage.

Houston Texas skyline at sunset
Houston Texas skyline at sunset

17. Texas

  • Median income: $64,034

  • Top 10% income: $228,924

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and it’s certainly true when it comes to the gap between the median income and the top 10%, which stands at 258%.

Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.
Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.

16. Rhode Island

  • Median income: $71,169

  • Top 10% income: $228,951

The smallest state in the Union still pays out great wages for both median earners and the top 10%. The gap between the two is smaller than average for the country as a whole, at 222%.

Minneapolis
Minneapolis

15. Minnesota

  • Median income: $74,593

  • Top 10% income: $233,949

Minnesota’s top 10% earns $159,356 more than the median income, a spread of 214%.

Alaska
Alaska

14. Alaska

  • Median income: $75,463

  • Top 10% income: $234,221

Alaska has the one of the smallest spreads between its top 10% earners and its median income in the entire country, at just 210%. The state’s high median income is a main reason why.

Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

13. New Hampshire

  • Median income: $77,933

  • Top 10% income: $241,891

New Hampshire has a relatively high median income, and that helps keep the gap between its average wage earners and the top 10% to a very modest 210%.

Chicago Illinois
Chicago Illinois

12. Illinois

  • Median income: $69,187

  • Top 10% income: $245,173

The Land of Lincoln has a pretty wide spread between its top 10% and its median income, at 254%.

Scenic view of Honolulu city
Scenic view of Honolulu city

11. Hawaii

  • Median income: $83,102

  • Top 10% income: $252,492

The Aloha State has one of the tiniest spreads in the nation between its median and top 10% of wage earners, at just 204%.

Denver Colorado
Denver Colorado

10. Colorado

  • Median income: $77,127

  • Top 10% income: $255,114

The thin air of Colorado also seems to contribute to sky-high salaries, with the state’s top 10% earning $177,987 more than its median earners, a spread of 231%.

Be Aware: 20 Jobs You’re Most (and Least) Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck

Afternoon Traffic in the Streets of Downtown Seattle on a Sunny Day.
Afternoon Traffic in the Streets of Downtown Seattle on a Sunny Day.

9. Washington

  • Median income: $78,687

  • Top 10% income: $262,118

Washington’s top 10% earns more than $183,431 above the state’s median wage, a spread of 233%.

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

8. Virginia

  • Median income: $76,456

  • Top 10% income: $265,171

Virginia’s top 10% of earners enjoy wages a significant 247% above the state’s median income.

Panoramic image of Baltimore&#39;s Federal Hill, overlooking the Inner Harbor and its many tall buildings on a sunny autumn afternoon under a clear blue sky.
Panoramic image of Baltimore's Federal Hill, overlooking the Inner Harbor and its many tall buildings on a sunny autumn afternoon under a clear blue sky.

7. Maryland

  • Median income: $86,738

  • Top 10% income: $280,115

Maryland has one of the highest median incomes in the nation, but its top 10% still earn 223% more.

Lower Manhattan cityscape.
Lower Manhattan cityscape.

6. New York

  • Median income: $72,108

  • Top 10% income: $291,906

New York has the highest disparity in the nation between its median income and that of its top 10%, at a whopping 305%.

San Francisco, California, USA city skyline.
San Francisco, California, USA city skyline.

5. California

  • Median income: $80,440

  • Top 10% income: $295,369

California’s top 10% earns quite a bit more than its median wage earners. The $214,919 disparity translates to a 267% spread.

How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Massachusetts, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta
How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Massachusetts, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

4. Massachusetts

  • Median income: $85,843

  • Top 10% income: $299,188

The disparity between what the top 10% makes versus the median income in Massachusetts stands at 249%.

New Jersey
New Jersey

3. New Jersey

  • Median income: $85,751

  • Top 10% income: $305,190

Wage disparity in the Garden State is fairly high, with the top 10% drawing 256% more than median wage earners.

Bridgeport is the most populous city in the American state of Connecticut.
Bridgeport is the most populous city in the American state of Connecticut.

2. Connecticut

  • Median income: $78,833

  • Top 10% income: $306,153

Wages are high in Connecticut, but so is the spread between the top 10% and the median income. At $227,320, that disparity translates to 288%.

11216, 11301, Horizontal, States, Washington DC, america, capital
11216, 11301, Horizontal, States, Washington DC, america, capital

1. District of Columbia

  • Median income: $92,266

  • Top 10% income: $361,695

The top 10% in the District of Columbia make $269,429 more than the average worker. This wage gap — 292% more than the median salary — is the largest wage gap in terms of absolute dollars in the country.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2019 American Community Survey on the mean income in the top quintile (20%) of earners to estimate earnings for the top 10%. GOBankingRates then compared this figure to the overall median household income in the U.S. for context. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 25, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Earn To Rank in the Top 10% of Your State

Recommended Stories

  • Introduction to SIMPLE 401(k) Plans

    In its features and benefits, a SIMPLE 401(k) plan is a cross between a SIMPLE IRA and a traditional 401(k) plan.

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Biden's first month was a 'honeymoon,' but bigger challenges loom ahead

    One month into the job, President Joe Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. The White House's broad strategy - avoid unwinnable political fights, focus on policies with mass voter appeal, and mostly ignore Republican attacks - will be increasingly difficult in the months ahead, Democrats and Republicans say, even as millions more are vaccinated and the economy rebounds. "They've got some problems right around the corner," said Jim Manley, once a top aide to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

  • Kim Kardashian 'files to divorce Kanye West'

    The celebrity couple, who have four children, have been married since 2014.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • Trump offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One after their second summit, new series reveals

    Trump reportedly knew that Kim Jong Un had traveled to their second summit in Vietnam by train so offered to take him home on Air Force One instead.

  • I flew on the 2 largest US airlines in 2021 and couldn't believe how much better Delta was handling the pandemic over American

    American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have different opinions about health and safety, with one choosing to block seats and the other filling planes.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • It's not just Ted Cruz, Americans have been escaping to Mexico since the beginning of pandemic - here's why

    Heading south of the border on vacation has been one of the few American pastimes mostly unaffected by the pandemic for those who don't mind travel.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • Elon Musk set up a COVID-19 antibody study at SpaceX and got 4,300 employees to take part, according to reports

    Elon Musk reportedly took a personal interest in the study, and asked researchers to brief himself and top SpaceX executives.

  • Ted Cruz is being mocked over photos showing him loading bottles of water into a car as he seeks to rebuild his reputation after the Cancun vacation debacle

    Critics say the Twitter images of the senator loading water into a vehicle as part of disaster relief efforts appear to be staged.

  • A data error reduced a healthy 30-year-old man to the size of a thumb, qualifying him for a COVID-19 vaccination

    A computer glitch shrank Liam Thorp, from Liverpool, from 6 foot 2 inches tall to 6.2cm (2.4 inches).

  • Harrowing video from inside United flight 328 shows the engine on fire as plane spews debris across Colorado neighborhoods

    The plane dropped debris throughout several Colorado neighborhoods, including a massive piece that narrowly missed someone's home.

  • Kerr: Green 'crossed the line' in Warriors' loss to Hornets

    Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game. Rozier finished with 36 points, his fourth straight 30-point game. The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with the jump ball.

  • Wealthy Florida couple give different accounts of violent confrontation

    Police respond to a call from a man claiming an intruder brutally attacked him and his wife, but everything changes after the wife tells her side of the story.

  • Three dead and two wounded after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop

    Argument broke out when suspect had loaded weapon in store, police say

  • These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.

    Courtesy Vanessa Kon At 11 years old, Olivia Nguyen was the oldest of three siblings. She was smart and sassy, and loved making playlists with songs from Coldplay and U2, music written before she was born.Her brother, Edison, 8, was quiet and articulate. He loved the color green and taking photos of anything in his path, especially sunsets.Their youngest sibling, Colette, turned everything into a song. Nicknamed Coco, the 5-year-old was known for donning sparkly pink dresses and shoes.Early Tuesday morning, the children and their grandmother, 75-year-old Loan Le, lost their lives when their Texas home erupted in flames. The fatal blaze may have started from a fireplace—which their mother had lit up to keep them warm amid the state’s power outages and freezing cold temperatures.The Nguyen children and their grandma Loan are among more than 30 people in the Lonestar State who died this week amid the extreme weather crisis that nearly decimated the state’s power grid.Before the fire, the family was without power for eight hours and huddled together in their two-story house in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston. It’s unclear how the blaze spread; the bedrooms are upstairs and the fireplace is downstairs.Vanessa Kon, the children’s aunt, said the family is awaiting answers on what started the house fire. While they’re focused on mourning the kids, they also have questions for state officials who were woefully unprepared for the unprecedented disaster, which left millions of residents without heat, electricity, or water.“We don’t know what happened,” Kon told The Daily Beast. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”According to Fox 26 in Houston, authorities were called to the Nguyen residence around 2 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. One fire official said a first responder had to restrain the children’s mother, Jackie, from rushing back inside the home.The children’s father, Nathan Nguyen, is separated from Jackie and lives in another home in Sugar Land.Kon and her siblings were comforting Nathan at his house throughout the week and on Saturday. The home, once so dedicated to Olivia, Edison, and Colette, now seemed empty.The walls are covered in paintings he made with the children. One room has a collection of different paints and canvases so they could make art together. The refrigerator has three tubs of butter because they all loved baking cookies. In Colette’s bedroom, a mermaid costume rested on the bed, along with a pair of dolls.Kon said Nathan bought matching shoes for himself and his little ones, and he enjoyed wearing matching swim trunks with Edison.“Everything is about the kids,” Kon said of Nguyen, 41, who is a beloved family physician in a small-town nearby called Wharton. “It’s so devastating.”Kon said Nguyen is in the process of divorcing Jackie but had custody of the kids every weekend or sometimes more, especially in the summer. He last saw them about a week before they died and was planning on picking them up on Friday.But on Tuesday morning, Jackie’s brother called with soul-crushing news: There was a fire and all three of his babies didn’t make it. Jackie and a female friend who was staying over had escaped the inferno with minor burns.“My brother was like, ‘What is this? A joke?’ He didn’t believe it,” Kon said.“It’s just so sad,” she added. “He only had three [kids]. All three are gone.”“I really want someone to take this pain away from him, you know. It’s just unbearable for him. It’s so surreal. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Kon told The Daily Beast.Kon said Nathan is a shining example of a father. She’s never seen him yell or raise his voice; he’s incredibly patient. Last week, he stopped by three different restaurants so all the kids got what they wanted for lunch. “He’s that dad,” Kon said. “He would always plan stuff with them. Always do something. It’s not like they’re sitting at home, doing nothing. He takes vacation with each of his kids separately.”Now Nathan is planning for a funeral—and the weeks and months that come next.He hopes to set up a tuition assistance fund for St. Laurence Catholic School, where his kids attended elementary school and a place that they loved.Kon organized a GoFundMe page to help plant the seeds of the school foundation.Meanwhile, Jackie’s classmates at Rice University’s business school created another GoFundMe page to support her and future charity in the children’s names.In a message from Jackie that was posted on the page, the grieving mom said she wanted to create a foundation with themes that would “reflect the kids’ as individuals,” including: performance visual arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy.“At the end of the day, we want this all to mean something, and that your kind intentions are also honored in a meaningful and lasting way,” she said. “Our hearts are broken right now. However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through.”Both Jackie and Loan were dedicated to the children.Loan loved being close to her grandkids and was actively involved in their lives. She could be found in numerous Facebook photos with Jackie and the children—including proudly posing with them at St. Laurence Catholic School for Grandparents' Day. She was also often pictured with her son, David Pham, and his kids.In October, Loan shared pictures of herself and the two sets of grandkids on social media. Edison and Olivia held a pillow with the word “family.”https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2513820698910859&set=a.1378592475767026Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."