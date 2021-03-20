Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah’s money. The point was that “rich” is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America — where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be “rich” in your state.

Last updated: March 15, 2021



"Laramie, Wyoming, USA - March 30, 2013: A cyclist on an overpass over a rail yard in Laramie with other people in the background.

50. Wyoming

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.

49. Vermont

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.

48. Alaska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It's a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.

47. North Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

View of Falls Park and metro area in background.

46. South Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

Delaware, STATES

45. Delaware

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.

44. Montana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.

43. Rhode Island

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

Maine

42. Maine

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

41. New Hampshire

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: Prince Kuhio Beach also called The Ponds, because bounded by concrete walls that have created a calm water swimming pool.

40. Hawaii

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

Charleston, West Virginia skyline, South Side Bridge, and the Kanawha River.

39. West Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

Boise, Idaho, city, downtown

38. Idaho

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

Nebraska, STATES

37. Nebraska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico

36. New Mexico

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

35. Mississippi

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

Arkansas

34. Arkansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.

33. Kansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

Skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA in early spring as the sun sets.

32. Utah

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.

31. Iowa

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.

30. Nevada

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

Oklahoma downtown skyline with a deep blue sky, featuring the new Devon Energy Center building.

29. Oklahoma

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

Fair Haven is a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of New Haven, Connecticut, between the Mill and Quinnipiac rivers.

28. Connecticut

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

Downtown Lexington Skyline.

27. Kentucky

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

Cities, Louisiana, downtown, hotels

26. Louisiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

City of Portland Oregon and Mount Hood in Autumn.

25. Oregon

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.

24. Alabama

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

South Carolina

23. South Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

Cities, MINNESOTA, Rochester

22. Minnesota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

Denver Colorado downtown with City Park.

21. Colorado

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

City of St. Louis

20. Missouri

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

STATES, Wisconsin

19. Wisconsin

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

Maryland

18. Maryland

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline on the Cumberland River.

17. Tennessee

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

Cities, Indiana, downtown, hotels

16. Indiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

Downtown skyscrapers with palm trees and greenery in Phoenix, Arizona during sunset.

15. Arizona

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

Massachusetts

14. Massachusetts

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

View of downtown Seattle skyline in Seattle Washington, USA.

13. Washington

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

12. Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

The New Jersey State House and Trenton skyline along the Delaware River is located in Trenton and is the house of government for the U.

11. New Jersey

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline.

10. Georgia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

Cities, North Carolina, downtown, hotels

9. North Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

Aerial view of Detroit

8. Michigan

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

Downtown Columbus, Ohio On A Sunny Summer Day With Reflection In The River.

7. Ohio

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

Cityscape image of Chicago downtown at sunrise.

6. Illinois

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

Pennsylvania

5. Pennsylvania

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

The Statue of Liberty with One World Trade Center background, Landmarks of New York City, USA.

4. New York

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

Art Deco buildings and palm trees on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

3. Florida

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

Afternoon shot of downtown Dallas from high perspective.

2. Texas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

Newport Beach houses with the Fashion Island skyline in the background.

1. California

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

New York, NY, USA - August 11, 2014: View on Statue of Liberty's face on August 11, 2014 on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, in Manhattan, New York.

United States

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State