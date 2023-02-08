Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.
To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.
49. West Virginia
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $97,032
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $97,033
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $162,803
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $278,324
48. Arkansas
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $99,117
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $99,118
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $178,169
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $326,819
47. Kentucky
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,503
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,504
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $183,977
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,709
46. New Mexico
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,611
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104, 612
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $177,322
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $305,354
45. Alabama
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,150
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,151
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $182,881
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $320,543
44. Oklahoma
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,215
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,216
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,369
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $335,004
43. Tennessee
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,464
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,465
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $197,105
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $363,868
42. Louisiana
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,488
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,489
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,298
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $354,460
41. Montana
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,060
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,061
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $191,363
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $343,938
40. South Carolina
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,395
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,396
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,873
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $351,194
39. Idaho
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,976
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,977
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,965
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,467
38. South Dakota
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,085
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $1110,086
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,901
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $330,791
37. Indiana
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,334
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,335
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $187,367
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,824
36. Missouri
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,488
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,489
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,397
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $349,533
35. North Carolina
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,094
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,095
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,675
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $367,303
34. Maine
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,135
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,136
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $190,047
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $327,970
33. Ohio
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,203
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,204
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $196,676
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,746
32. Iowa
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,538
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,539
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $192,132
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,619
31. Florida
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,410
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,411
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,044
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,096
30. Michigan
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,295
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,296
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,312
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,366
29. Nebraska
28. Kansas
27. Wisconsin
26. Nevada
25. Wyoming
24. Arizona
23. Vermont
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,102
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,103
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,860
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,210
22. Georgia
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,453
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,454
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $220,590
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $399,216
21. North Dakota
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,487
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,488
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,695
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $366,643
20. Pennsylvania
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,971
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,972
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $212,161
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,865
19. Oregon
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $126,927
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $126,928
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,779
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $377,853
18. Texas
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $128,683
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $128,684
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,655
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,722
17. Utah
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $131,506
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $131,507
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $221,056
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $386,951
16. Delaware
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $132,129
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,130
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $227,409
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $402,529
15. Rhode Island
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $134,294
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $134,295
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,818
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,212
14. Illinois
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $136,273
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,274
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $243,693
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $439,891
13. Minnesota
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $137,148
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $137,149
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $235,803
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $415,214
12. Colorado
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $143,595
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $143,596
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $249,285
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,444
11. Alaska
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,129
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,130
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,744
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,359
10. New Hampshire
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $146,057
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $146,058
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,876
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $412,481
9. Washington
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $147,813
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $147,814
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,705
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $450,974
8. New York
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $149,620
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $149,621
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $285,154
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $540,193
7. Virginia
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $152,568
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $152,569
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $269,655
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036
6. Hawaii
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $156,110
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $156,111
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,417
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036
5. California
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $160,999
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,000
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $290,289
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $519,940
4. Connecticut
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,107
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,108
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $305,322
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $577,072
3. Maryland
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $165,625
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $165,626
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $278,422
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $475,373
2. Massachusetts
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $168,870
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $168,871
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $296,554
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $522,961
1. New Jersey
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $170,963
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $170,964
Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $301,019
The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $529,601
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State