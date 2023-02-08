Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

1
Andrew Lisa
·12 min read
g-stockstudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
g-stockstudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

Related: What Is the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Read: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

49. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $97,032

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $97,033

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $162,803

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $278,324

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

48. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $99,117

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $99,118

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $178,169

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $326,819

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

47. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,503

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,504

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $183,977

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,709

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

46. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,611

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104, 612

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $177,322

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $305,354

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

45. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,150

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,151

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $182,881

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $320,543

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

44. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,215

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,216

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,369

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $335,004

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

43. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,464

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,465

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $197,105

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $363,868

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

42. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,488

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,489

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,298

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $354,460

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

41. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,060

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,061

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $191,363

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $343,938

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

40. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,395

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,396

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,873

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $351,194

christiannafzger / iStock.com
christiannafzger / iStock.com

39. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,976

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,977

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,965

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,467

lynngrae / Getty Images
lynngrae / Getty Images

38. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,085

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $1110,086

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,901

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $330,791

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

37. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,334

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,335

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $187,367

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,824

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

36. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,488

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,489

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,397

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $349,533

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

35. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,094

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,095

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,675

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $367,303

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

34. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,135

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,136

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $190,047

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $327,970

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

33. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,203

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,204

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $196,676

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,746

traveler1116 / iStock.com
traveler1116 / iStock.com

32. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,538

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,539

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $192,132

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,619

espiegle / iStock.com
espiegle / iStock.com

31. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,411

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,044

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,096

pawel.gaul / iStock.com
pawel.gaul / iStock.com

30. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,312

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,366

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

29. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

28. Kansas

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

27. Wisconsin

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons
Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

26. Nevada

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

25. Wyoming

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

24. Arizona

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

23. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,102

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,103

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,860

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,210

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

22. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,453

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,454

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $220,590

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $399,216

Solange_Z / Getty Images
Solange_Z / Getty Images

21. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,487

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,488

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,695

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $366,643

iStock.com
iStock.com

20. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,971

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,972

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $212,161

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,865

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

19. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $126,927

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $126,928

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,779

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $377,853

floop / iStock.com
floop / iStock.com

18. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $128,683

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $128,684

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,655

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,722

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

17. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $131,506

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $131,507

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $221,056

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $386,951

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

16. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $132,129

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,130

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $227,409

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $402,529

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

15. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $134,294

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $134,295

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,818

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,212

RudyBalasko / iStock.com
RudyBalasko / iStock.com

14. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $136,273

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,274

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $243,693

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $439,891

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

13. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $137,148

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $137,149

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $235,803

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $415,214

photoquest7 / iStock.com
photoquest7 / iStock.com

12. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $143,595

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $143,596

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $249,285

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,444

Chilkoot / iStock.com
Chilkoot / iStock.com

11. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,129

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,130

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,744

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,359

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $146,057

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $146,058

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,876

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $412,481

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

9. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $147,813

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $147,814

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,705

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $450,974

spyarm / iStock.com
spyarm / iStock.com

8. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $149,620

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $149,621

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $285,154

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $540,193

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

7. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $152,568

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $152,569

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $269,655

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036

bennymarty / Getty Images
bennymarty / Getty Images

6. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $156,110

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $156,111

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,417

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

5. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $160,999

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,000

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $290,289

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $519,940

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

4. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,107

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,108

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $305,322

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $577,072

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

3. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $165,625

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $165,626

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $278,422

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $475,373

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $168,870

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $168,871

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $296,554

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $522,961

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $170,963

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $170,964

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $301,019

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $529,601

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Recommended Stories