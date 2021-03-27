Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Andrew Lisa
·17 min read
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah’s money. The point was that “rich” is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America — where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

Find Out: The Best Hidden Gem Destinations in Every State

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be “rich” in your state.

Last updated: March 15, 2021

&quot;Laramie, Wyoming, USA - March 30, 2013: A cyclist on an overpass over a rail yard in Laramie with other people in the background.
"Laramie, Wyoming, USA - March 30, 2013: A cyclist on an overpass over a rail yard in Laramie with other people in the background.

50. Wyoming

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

Learn More: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.
Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.

49. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

Check Out: Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State

Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.
Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.

48. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

Important: Almost Every State Is In Debt Thanks to COVID-19 — What Now?

Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It&#39;s a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.
Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It's a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.

47. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

Read Next: The Richest Celebrity From Every State

View of Falls Park and metro area in background.
View of Falls Park and metro area in background.

46. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

Time To Move? The Richest Small Town in Every State

Delaware, STATES
Delaware, STATES

45. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.
Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.

44. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.
Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.

43. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal

Maine
Maine

42. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

Rich vs. Wealthy: What’s the Difference Between the Two?

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

41. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: Prince Kuhio Beach also called The Ponds, because bounded by concrete walls that have created a calm water swimming pool.
Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: Prince Kuhio Beach also called The Ponds, because bounded by concrete walls that have created a calm water swimming pool.

40. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy

Charleston, West Virginia skyline, South Side Bridge, and the Kanawha River.
Charleston, West Virginia skyline, South Side Bridge, and the Kanawha River.

39. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

Learn More: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Boise, Idaho, city, downtown
Boise, Idaho, city, downtown

38. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

Nebraska, STATES
Nebraska, STATES

37. Nebraska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico
Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico

36. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

35. Mississippi

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

Arkansas
Arkansas

34. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.
Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.

33. Kansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA in early spring as the sun sets.
Skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA in early spring as the sun sets.

32. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.
Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.

31. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.
Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.

30. Nevada

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

Options: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food

Oklahoma downtown skyline with a deep blue sky, featuring the new Devon Energy Center building.
Oklahoma downtown skyline with a deep blue sky, featuring the new Devon Energy Center building.

29. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse

Fair Haven is a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of New Haven, Connecticut, between the Mill and Quinnipiac rivers.
Fair Haven is a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of New Haven, Connecticut, between the Mill and Quinnipiac rivers.

28. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Downtown Lexington Skyline.
Downtown Lexington Skyline.

27. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run

Cities, Louisiana, downtown, hotels
Cities, Louisiana, downtown, hotels

26. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

City of Portland Oregon and Mount Hood in Autumn.
City of Portland Oregon and Mount Hood in Autumn.

25. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.
Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.

24. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

South Carolina
South Carolina

23. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

See: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

Cities, MINNESOTA, Rochester
Cities, MINNESOTA, Rochester

22. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

Denver Colorado downtown with City Park.
Denver Colorado downtown with City Park.

21. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

City of St. Louis
City of St. Louis

20. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

STATES, Wisconsin
STATES, Wisconsin

19. Wisconsin

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

Maryland
Maryland

18. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline on the Cumberland River.
Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline on the Cumberland River.

17. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

Read: 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

Cities, Indiana, downtown, hotels
Cities, Indiana, downtown, hotels

16. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

Check Out: Here’s How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

Downtown skyscrapers with palm trees and greenery in Phoenix, Arizona during sunset.
Downtown skyscrapers with palm trees and greenery in Phoenix, Arizona during sunset.

15. Arizona

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

Massachusetts
Massachusetts

14. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

More Tips: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast

View of downtown Seattle skyline in Seattle Washington, USA.
View of downtown Seattle skyline in Seattle Washington, USA.

13. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

Read: Why It’s Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

12. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

See: 10 Signs You’re Not Saving Enough for Retirement

The New Jersey State House and Trenton skyline along the Delaware River is located in Trenton and is the house of government for the U.
The New Jersey State House and Trenton skyline along the Delaware River is located in Trenton and is the house of government for the U.

11. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They’ll Shrink Your Nest Egg

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline.
Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline.

10. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

Cities, North Carolina, downtown, hotels
Cities, North Carolina, downtown, hotels

9. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

Aerial view of Detroit
Aerial view of Detroit

8. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions

Downtown Columbus, Ohio On A Sunny Summer Day With Reflection In The River.
Downtown Columbus, Ohio On A Sunny Summer Day With Reflection In The River.

7. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals

Cityscape image of Chicago downtown at sunrise.
Cityscape image of Chicago downtown at sunrise.

6. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off

Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania

5. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

The Statue of Liberty with One World Trade Center background, Landmarks of New York City, USA.
The Statue of Liberty with One World Trade Center background, Landmarks of New York City, USA.

4. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

Read: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Pandemic

Art Deco buildings and palm trees on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.
Art Deco buildings and palm trees on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

3. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

Read: How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born

Afternoon shot of downtown Dallas from high perspective.
Afternoon shot of downtown Dallas from high perspective.

2. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You’re 100

Newport Beach houses with the Fashion Island skyline in the background.
Newport Beach houses with the Fashion Island skyline in the background.

1. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

Learn: How One Man Saved $1 Million in 5 Years

New York, NY, USA - August 11, 2014: View on Statue of Liberty&#39;s face on August 11, 2014 on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, in Manhattan, New York.
New York, NY, USA - August 11, 2014: View on Statue of Liberty's face on August 11, 2014 on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, in Manhattan, New York.

United States

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Recommended Stories