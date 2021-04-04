Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Andrew Lisa
·17 min read



Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah’s money. The point was that “rich” is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America — where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be “rich” in your state.

Last updated: March 15, 2021

&quot;Laramie, Wyoming, USA - March 30, 2013: A cyclist on an overpass over a rail yard in Laramie with other people in the background.
"Laramie, Wyoming, USA - March 30, 2013: A cyclist on an overpass over a rail yard in Laramie with other people in the background.

50. Wyoming

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.
Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline.

49. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.
Anchorage, Alaska Skyline with a winter reflection.

48. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It&#39;s a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.
Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It's a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.

47. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

View of Falls Park and metro area in background.
View of Falls Park and metro area in background.

46. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

Delaware, STATES
Delaware, STATES

45. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.
Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.

44. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.
Providence is the capital and most populous city in Rhode Island.

43. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

Maine
Maine

42. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

41. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: Prince Kuhio Beach also called The Ponds, because bounded by concrete walls that have created a calm water swimming pool.
Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii, United States - August 27, 2016: Prince Kuhio Beach also called The Ponds, because bounded by concrete walls that have created a calm water swimming pool.

40. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

Charleston, West Virginia skyline, South Side Bridge, and the Kanawha River.
Charleston, West Virginia skyline, South Side Bridge, and the Kanawha River.

39. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

Boise, Idaho, city, downtown
Boise, Idaho, city, downtown

38. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

Nebraska, STATES
Nebraska, STATES

37. Nebraska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico
Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico

36. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

35. Mississippi

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

Arkansas
Arkansas

34. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.
Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.

33. Kansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

Skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA in early spring as the sun sets.
Skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA in early spring as the sun sets.

32. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.
Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.

31. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.
Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.

30. Nevada

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

Oklahoma downtown skyline with a deep blue sky, featuring the new Devon Energy Center building.
Oklahoma downtown skyline with a deep blue sky, featuring the new Devon Energy Center building.

29. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

Fair Haven is a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of New Haven, Connecticut, between the Mill and Quinnipiac rivers.
Fair Haven is a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of New Haven, Connecticut, between the Mill and Quinnipiac rivers.

28. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

Downtown Lexington Skyline.
Downtown Lexington Skyline.

27. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

Cities, Louisiana, downtown, hotels
Cities, Louisiana, downtown, hotels

26. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

City of Portland Oregon and Mount Hood in Autumn.
City of Portland Oregon and Mount Hood in Autumn.

25. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.
Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.

24. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

South Carolina
South Carolina

23. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

Cities, MINNESOTA, Rochester
Cities, MINNESOTA, Rochester

22. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

Denver Colorado downtown with City Park.
Denver Colorado downtown with City Park.

21. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

City of St. Louis
City of St. Louis

20. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

STATES, Wisconsin
STATES, Wisconsin

19. Wisconsin

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

Maryland
Maryland

18. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline on the Cumberland River.
Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline on the Cumberland River.

17. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

Cities, Indiana, downtown, hotels
Cities, Indiana, downtown, hotels

16. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

Downtown skyscrapers with palm trees and greenery in Phoenix, Arizona during sunset.
Downtown skyscrapers with palm trees and greenery in Phoenix, Arizona during sunset.

15. Arizona

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

Massachusetts
Massachusetts

14. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

View of downtown Seattle skyline in Seattle Washington, USA.
View of downtown Seattle skyline in Seattle Washington, USA.

13. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

12. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

The New Jersey State House and Trenton skyline along the Delaware River is located in Trenton and is the house of government for the U.
The New Jersey State House and Trenton skyline along the Delaware River is located in Trenton and is the house of government for the U.

11. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline.
Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline.

10. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

Cities, North Carolina, downtown, hotels
Cities, North Carolina, downtown, hotels

9. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

Aerial view of Detroit
Aerial view of Detroit

8. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

Downtown Columbus, Ohio On A Sunny Summer Day With Reflection In The River.
Downtown Columbus, Ohio On A Sunny Summer Day With Reflection In The River.

7. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

Cityscape image of Chicago downtown at sunrise.
Cityscape image of Chicago downtown at sunrise.

6. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania

5. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

The Statue of Liberty with One World Trade Center background, Landmarks of New York City, USA.
The Statue of Liberty with One World Trade Center background, Landmarks of New York City, USA.

4. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

Art Deco buildings and palm trees on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.
Art Deco buildings and palm trees on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

3. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

Afternoon shot of downtown Dallas from high perspective.
Afternoon shot of downtown Dallas from high perspective.

2. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

Newport Beach houses with the Fashion Island skyline in the background.
Newport Beach houses with the Fashion Island skyline in the background.

1. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

New York, NY, USA - August 11, 2014: View on Statue of Liberty&#39;s face on August 11, 2014 on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, in Manhattan, New York.
New York, NY, USA - August 11, 2014: View on Statue of Liberty's face on August 11, 2014 on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, in Manhattan, New York.

United States

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

