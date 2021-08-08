Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Andrew Lisa
·15 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

See: 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By
Find Out: How Much You Really Take Home From a $100K Salary in Every State

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Last updated: Aug. 2, 2021

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

50. Wyoming

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

Learn More: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

49. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

Check Out: Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State

Chilkoot / iStock.com
Chilkoot / iStock.com

48. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

Important: Almost Every State Is In Debt Thanks to COVID-19 — What Now?

Solange_Z / Getty Images
Solange_Z / Getty Images

47. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

Read Next: The Richest Celebrity From Every State

lynngrae / Getty Images
lynngrae / Getty Images

46. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

Time To Move? The Richest Small Town in Every State

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

45. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

44. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

43. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making ‘Schemes’ That Are Actually Legal

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

42. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

Rich vs. Wealthy: What’s the Difference Between the Two?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

41. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

bennymarty / Getty Images
bennymarty / Getty Images

40. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

39. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

Learn More: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

christiannafzger / iStock.com
christiannafzger / iStock.com

38. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

37. Nebraska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

36. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

35. Mississippi

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

34. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

33. Kansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

32. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

traveler1116 / iStock.com
traveler1116 / iStock.com

31. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

30. Nevada

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

Options: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

29. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

28. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

27. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

26. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

25. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

24. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

23. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

See: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

22. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

photoquest7 / iStock.com
photoquest7 / iStock.com

21. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

20. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

19. Wisconsin

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

18. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

17. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

Read: 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

16. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

Check Out: Here’s How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

15. Arizona

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

14. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

More Tips: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

13. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

Read: Why It’s Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

12. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

See: 10 Signs You’re Not Saving Enough for Retirement

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

11. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They’ll Shrink Your Nest Egg

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

10. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

9. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

pawel.gaul / iStock.com
pawel.gaul / iStock.com

8. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

7. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals

RudyBalasko / iStock.com
RudyBalasko / iStock.com

6. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off

iStock.com
iStock.com

5. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

spyarm / iStock.com
spyarm / iStock.com

4. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

Read: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Pandemic

espiegle / iStock.com
espiegle / iStock.com

3. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

Read: How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born

floop / iStock.com
floop / iStock.com

2. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You’re 100

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

1. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

Learn: How One Man Saved $1 Million in 5 Years

rypson / Getty Images
rypson / Getty Images

United States

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest Way to Boost Curb Appeal? Create a Social Front Yard

    In the Before Times, you might have hastily checked your peephole before dashing outside to take out the trash, just to ensure your neighbor, Gus, didn’t catch you in a 20-minute story about how your...

  • Olympic athletes show off funky nail art

    Olympic athletes show off funky nail art

  • The Young and the Restless - Guilt Trip

    Kyle pleads with Tara to not leave with Harrison, but is only met with resistance.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August

    There are lower-risk energy stocks near the top of the list, but this risk/reward opportunity should not be ignored.

  • Judge: California utility PG&E must explain role in Dixie Fire, biggest blaze now burning in U.S.

    A federal judge on Friday gave Pacific Gas & Electric, California's largest power company, one week to explain its role in potentially starting two fires that have now burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California.Driving the news: PG&E told the state last month that malfunctions with one of its utility poles may have caused the Dixie Fire, the third-largest blaze in state history and currently the largest fire in the U.S. And U.S. District Judge William Alsup wants to know detail

  • The California tourist town that’s running out of water: ‘It’s a shock’

    Lush Mendocino draws nearly 2m visitors a year. But drought is threatening to sink its key industry The coastline and the town of Mendocino, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian On many mornings, the village of Mendocino vanishes into a thick white fog that covers its seaside cliffs, redwood trees and quaint Victorian houses. Carved into California’s northern coast, the historic hamlet’s rugged beaches, scenic hikes, charming bed-and-breakfasts and boutique galleries draw in 1.8m vi

  • Colorado mudslide closes major interstate highway

    The governor of Colorado has issued a disaster declaration due to mudslides that have closed a vital transportation corridor between the Rocky Mountains and the West Coast. (Aug. 6)

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Illegal mining drives elephants to destroy villages

    The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut

    One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Officials at Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting medical condition. “This is a devastating loss for our staff and for the community, especially the animal care team who works closely with the belugas.”

  • Second western Canada town destroyed by ‘exceedingly aggressive’ wildfire

    Residents of Monte Lake, British Columbia, told to evacuateVillage of Lytton devastated by wildfire last month The charred remnants of homes and buildings in Lytton last month. Two people were killed in the Lytton blaze and most of the town destroyed. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters A second community in western Canada has been destroyed by wildfire as authorities in the region scramble to contain the destructive toll of climate change. Officials say the village of Monte Lake likely suffer

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • Viral TikToks show thousands of dead fish washing up on Florida's beaches, as a toxic red tide hits local businesses

    A red tide has washed up 3 million pounds of dead fish on Florida's shores. Tampa Bay restaurants, oyster farms, and fishing charters are suffering.

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • Many Of The Andes Mountains Have No Snow Cover Due To Long-Term Drought

    Satellite images show sparse snow and bare ground on some peaks of the South American mountain range.

  • Elon Musk Says the Sun Can Power All of Civilization. Of Course He's Right.

    It's a free fusion reactor in the sky. Now how do we catch it?

  • Devastated by wildfires, Turkey's beekeepers see grim future

    Turkey’s wildfires have left little behind, turning green forests into ashen, barren hills. The destruction is being intensely felt by Turkey’s beekeepers, who have lost thousands of hives as well as the pine trees and the insects their bees depend on. Twelve days of deadly wildfires have dealt a major blow to Turkey’s honey industry and even its longer term prospects appear bleak.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.