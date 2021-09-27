Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

valentinrussanov / iStock.com

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Last updated: Sept. 3, 2021



RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

50. Wyoming

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

49. Vermont

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

Chilkoot / iStock.com

48. Alaska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

Solange_Z / Getty Images

47. North Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

lynngrae / Getty Images

46. South Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

Shutterstock.com

45. Delaware

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

miroslav_1 / Getty Images

44. Montana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

43. Rhode Island

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

Shutterstock.com

42. Maine

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

41. New Hampshire

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

bennymarty / Getty Images

40. Hawaii

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

Davel5957 / iStock.com

39. West Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

christiannafzger / iStock.com

38. Idaho

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

Shutterstock.com

37. Nebraska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

36. New Mexico

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

35. Mississippi

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

Shutterstock.com

34. Arkansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

Davel5957 / iStock.com

33. Kansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

strickke / Getty Images

32. Utah

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

traveler1116 / iStock.com

31. Iowa

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

LPETTET / Getty Images

30. Nevada

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

Davel5957 / iStock.com

29. Oklahoma

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

28. Connecticut

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

Davel5957 / iStock.com

27. Kentucky

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

Shutterstock.com

26. Louisiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

4nadia / Getty Images

25. Oregon

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

24. Alabama

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

Shutterstock.com

23. South Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

Shutterstock.com

22. Minnesota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

photoquest7 / iStock.com

21. Colorado

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

f11photo / iStock.com

20. Missouri

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

19. Wisconsin

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

Shutterstock.com

18. Maryland

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

17. Tennessee

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

Shutterstock.com

16. Indiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

dszc / iStock.com

15. Arizona

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

Shutterstock.com

14. Massachusetts

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

f11photo / iStock.com

13. Washington

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

12. Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

11. New Jersey

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

10. Georgia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

Shutterstock.com

9. North Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

pawel.gaul / iStock.com

8. Michigan

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

traveler1116 / Getty Images

7. Ohio

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

RudyBalasko / iStock.com

6. Illinois

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

iStock.com

5. Pennsylvania

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

spyarm / iStock.com

4. New York

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

espiegle / iStock.com

3. Florida

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

floop / iStock.com

2. Texas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

1. California

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

rypson / Getty Images

United States

Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State