Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Last updated: Sept. 3, 2021

50. Wyoming

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

49. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

48. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

47. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

46. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

45. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

44. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

43. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

42. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

41. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

40. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

39. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

38. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

37. Nebraska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

36. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

35. Mississippi

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

34. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

33. Kansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

32. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

31. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

30. Nevada

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

29. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

28. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

27. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

26. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

25. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

24. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

23. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

22. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

21. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

20. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

19. Wisconsin

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

18. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

17. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

16. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

15. Arizona

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

14. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

13. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

12. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

11. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

10. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

9. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

8. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

7. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

6. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

5. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

4. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

3. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

2. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

1. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

United States

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

