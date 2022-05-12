Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

Find Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Money Maker: 8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Davel5957 / iStock.com

49. West Virginia

Shutterstock.com

48. Arkansas

Davel5957 / iStock.com

47. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

46. New Mexico

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

45. Alabama

Davel5957 / iStock.com

44. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

43. Tennessee

Shutterstock.com

42. Louisiana

miroslav_1 / Getty Images

41. Montana

Shutterstock.com

40. South Carolina

christiannafzger / iStock.com

39. Idaho

lynngrae / Getty Images

38. South Dakota

Shutterstock.com

37. Indiana

f11photo / iStock.com

36. Missouri

Shutterstock.com

35. North Carolina

Shutterstock.com

34. Maine

traveler1116 / Getty Images

33. Ohio

traveler1116 / iStock.com

32. Iowa

espiegle / iStock.com

31. Florida

pawel.gaul / iStock.com

30. Michigan

Shutterstock.com

29. Nebraska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,752

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,753

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,337

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,302

Davel5957 / iStock.com

28. Kansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,972

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,973

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,842

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,559

LPETTET / Getty Images

27. Wisconsin

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,682

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,683

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $199,636

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $351,983

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

26. Nevada

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,028

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,029

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,939

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $386,175

Story continues

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

25. Wyoming

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,290

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,291

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,507

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $349,123

dszc / iStock.com

24. Arizona

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,971

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,972

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $212,161

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,865

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

23. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

22. Georgia

Solange_Z / Getty Images

21. North Dakota

iStock.com

20. Pennsylvania

4nadia / Getty Images

19. Oregon

floop / iStock.com

18. Texas

strickke / Getty Images

17. Utah

Shutterstock.com

16. Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

15. Rhode Island

RudyBalasko / iStock.com

14. Illinois

Shutterstock.com

13. Minnesota

photoquest7 / iStock.com

12. Colorado

Chilkoot / iStock.com

11. Alaska

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. New Hampshire

f11photo / iStock.com

9. Washington

spyarm / iStock.com

8. New York

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

7. Virginia

bennymarty / Getty Images

6. Hawaii

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

5. California

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

4. Connecticut

Shutterstock.com

3. Maryland

Shutterstock.com

2. Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. New Jersey

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State