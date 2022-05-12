Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Andrew Lisa
·3 min read
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

Find Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Money Maker: 8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

49. West Virginia

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

48. Arkansas

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

47. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

46. New Mexico

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

45. Alabama

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

44. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

43. Tennessee

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

42. Louisiana

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

41. Montana

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

40. South Carolina

christiannafzger / iStock.com
christiannafzger / iStock.com

39. Idaho

lynngrae / Getty Images
lynngrae / Getty Images

38. South Dakota

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

37. Indiana

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

36. Missouri

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

35. North Carolina

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

34. Maine

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

33. Ohio

traveler1116 / iStock.com
traveler1116 / iStock.com

32. Iowa

espiegle / iStock.com
espiegle / iStock.com

31. Florida

pawel.gaul / iStock.com
pawel.gaul / iStock.com

30. Michigan

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

29. Nebraska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,752

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,753

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,337

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,302

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

28. Kansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,972

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,973

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,842

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,559

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

27. Wisconsin

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,682

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,683

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $199,636

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $351,983

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons
Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

26. Nevada

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,028

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,029

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,939

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $386,175

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

25. Wyoming

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,290

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,291

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,507

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $349,123

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

24. Arizona

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,971

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,972

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $212,161

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,865

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

23. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

22. Georgia

Solange_Z / Getty Images
Solange_Z / Getty Images

21. North Dakota

iStock.com
iStock.com

20. Pennsylvania

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

19. Oregon

floop / iStock.com
floop / iStock.com

18. Texas

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

17. Utah

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

16. Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

15. Rhode Island

RudyBalasko / iStock.com
RudyBalasko / iStock.com

14. Illinois

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

13. Minnesota

photoquest7 / iStock.com
photoquest7 / iStock.com

12. Colorado

Chilkoot / iStock.com
Chilkoot / iStock.com

11. Alaska

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. New Hampshire

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

9. Washington

spyarm / iStock.com
spyarm / iStock.com

8. New York

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

7. Virginia

bennymarty / Getty Images
bennymarty / Getty Images

6. Hawaii

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

5. California

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

4. Connecticut

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

3. Maryland

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. New Jersey

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories