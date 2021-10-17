Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Andrew Lisa
·15 min read
valentinrussanov / iStock.com
valentinrussanov / iStock.com

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 5% and the top 1% of incomes within your state.

Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

Last updated: Sept. 3, 2021

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

50. Wyoming

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $675,561

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,473

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,245,174

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $188,693

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

49. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $406,076

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $188,144

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,002,454

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $226,489

Chilkoot / iStock.com
Chilkoot / iStock.com

48. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $410,354

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $210,294

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $936,890

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $238,671

Solange_Z / Getty Images
Solange_Z / Getty Images

47. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $464,179

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,849

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,173,821

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $250,253

lynngrae / Getty Images
lynngrae / Getty Images

46. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $494,910

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $185,567

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,414,152

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $285,414

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

45. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $436,983

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $202,834

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,713

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $326,408

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

44. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,789

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $179,579

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,078,275

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $352,036

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

43. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $456,877

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $201,027

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,187,791

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $371,024

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

42. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $369,120

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $177,784

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $870,414

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $461,534

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

41. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,212

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $232,884

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,460,801

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,812

bennymarty / Getty Images
bennymarty / Getty Images

40. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $393,244

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $194,185

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $929,822

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $486,885

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

39. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $296,752

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $156,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $667,368

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $536,706

christiannafzger / iStock.com
christiannafzger / iStock.com

38. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $429,389

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,694

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,138,855

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $542,846

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

37. Nebraska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $437,912

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $189,432

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,147,617

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $618,967

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

36. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $347,186

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $169,544

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $837,388

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $652,973

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

35. Mississippi

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $316,218

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $154,076

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $759,755

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $856,502

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

34. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,231

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $167,995

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,378,629

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $862,972

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

33. Kansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $480,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $195,014

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,314,656

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $916,179

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

32. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $517,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,875

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,461,523

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $929,210

traveler1116 / iStock.com
traveler1116 / iStock.com

31. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $399,217

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,729

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $998,306

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,002,590

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

30. Nevada

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $653,809

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $187,250

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,184,285

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,021,773

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

29. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $423,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,281

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,109,039

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,141,290

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

28. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $916,467

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $284,571

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,840,261

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,214,099

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

27. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $392,940

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $168,243

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,047,733

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,326,353

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

26. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $421,111

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $182,159

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,095,274

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,373,267

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

25. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $469,205

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $208,235

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,193,735

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,375,913

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

24. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $391,345

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,514

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $999,352

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,434,586

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

23. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $417,071

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,484

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,064,627

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,576,731

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

22. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $529,895

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $222,531

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,405,745

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,909,454

photoquest7 / iStock.com
photoquest7 / iStock.com

21. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $601,099

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $241,394

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,645,616

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,921,517

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

20. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $457,214

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,534

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,264,240

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,939,775

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

19. Wisconsin

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $447,181

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $186,922

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,203,326

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $1,973,354

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

18. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $535,350

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,113

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,368,091

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,095,881

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

17. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $478,462

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $184,116

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,346,134

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,120,576

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

16. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $396,034

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $176,199

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,017,307

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,162,591

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

15. Arizona

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $474,189

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $198,158

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,268,048

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,176,148

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

14. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $842,977

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $287,128

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,539,953

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,380,834

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

13. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $654,926

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $258,985

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,801,457

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,542,112

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

12. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $547,782

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $246,917

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,412,355

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $2,770,602

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

11. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $694,357

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $282,184

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,855,914

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,055,574

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

10. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $510,511

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $205,702

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,386,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,180,691

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

9. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $460,030

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $199,164

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,188,279

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,227,607

pawel.gaul / iStock.com
pawel.gaul / iStock.com

8. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $465,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $190,597

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,281,016

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,286,929

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

7. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $420,927

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $180,485

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,100,839

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $3,871,661

RudyBalasko / iStock.com
RudyBalasko / iStock.com

6. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $631,236

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $228,565

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,842,478

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,196,255

iStock.com
iStock.com

5. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $509,902

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $209,157

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,372,479

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $4,296,323

spyarm / iStock.com
spyarm / iStock.com

4. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $844,193

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $242,506

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,739,623

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $6,805,717

espiegle / iStock.com
espiegle / iStock.com

3. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $682,615

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $203,827

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,190,557

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $7,140,788

floop / iStock.com
floop / iStock.com

2. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $585,405

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $216,799

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,681,737

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $8,751,910

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

1. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $758,257

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $266,020

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $2,238,758

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $12,715,259

rypson / Getty Images
rypson / Getty Images

United States

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 5%: $591,187

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $219,840

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 1%: $1,697,006

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 1%: $545,978

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed IRS data for the 2018 tax year to find (1) the average adjusted gross income of the top 5% of filers, (2) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 5% of filers, (3) the average adjusted gross income of the top 1% of filers, and (4) the adjusted gross income cutoff for the top 1% of filers. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 16, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in Every State

