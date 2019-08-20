How Much is ECA SA's (EPA:ECASA) CEO Getting Paid?

In 2013 Guenaël Guillerme was appointed CEO of ECA SA (EPA:ECASA). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Guenaël Guillerme's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, ECA SA has a market capitalization of €198m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €60k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth €60k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €90m to €360m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €328k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Guenaël Guillerme is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at ECA has changed from year to year.

Is ECA SA Growing?

ECA SA has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 55% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -9.7% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ECA SA Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, ECA SA shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

It looks like ECA SA pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Guenaël Guillerme is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. However, the earnings per share are not moving in the right direction, and the returns to shareholders could have been better. So while shareholders shouldn't be overly concerned about CEO compensation, we suspect most would prefer see improved performance, before increasing pay. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling ECA shares (free trial).

