How Much is ecotel communication ag's (ETR:E4C) CEO Getting Paid?

Peter Zils is the CEO of ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for ecotel communication ag

How Does Peter Zils's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, ecotel communication ag has a market capitalization of €27m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €435k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €345k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €179m, and the median CEO total compensation was €217k.

It would therefore appear that ecotel communication ag pays Peter Zils more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at ecotel communication ag has changed from year to year.

XTRA:E4C CEO Compensation, August 7th 2019 More

Is ecotel communication ag Growing?

Over the last three years ecotel communication ag has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 39% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -13%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has ecotel communication ag Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 2.3% over three years, some ecotel communication ag shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by ecotel communication ag, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling ecotel communication ag (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.