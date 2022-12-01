How Much Do Eggs, Bacon and Other Goods Cost at the End of 2022 Compared to 2021?
As of October, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. had reached 7.7%. But the price of some goods and services have surged beyond that — the cost of energy has increased 17.6% over the past year, while the cost of food has increased 10.9%. So if you’ve felt like things are significantly more expensive this year, it’s because they really are.
Check Out: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
See: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now
Here’s a look at how the cost of some popular consumer goods compares to 2021.
Bacon
Median cost in October 2021: $7.32 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $7.61 per pound
Percent change: 4.0%
Bananas
Median cost in October 2021: $0.60 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $0.63 per pound
Percent change: 5.0%
Bread
Median cost in October 2021: $1.53 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $1.81 per pound
Percent change: 18.3%
Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?
Chicken
Median cost in October 2021: $1.52 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $1.86 per pound
Percent change: 22.4%
Coffee
Median cost in October 2021: $4.80 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $6.41 per pound
Percent change: 33.5%
Eggs
Median cost in October 2021: $1.82 per dozen
Median cost in October 2022: $3.42 per dozen
Percent change: 87.9%
Electricity
Median cost in October 2021: $0.14 per KWH
Median cost in October 2022: $0.17 per KWH
Percent change: 21.4%
Flour
Median cost in October 2021: $0.40 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $0.56 per pound
Percent change: 40.0%
Gasoline
Median cost in October 2021: $3.39 per gallon
Median cost in October 2022: $4.02 per gallon
Percent change: 18.6%
Milk
Median cost in October 2021: $3.66 per gallon
Median cost in October 2022: $4.18 per gallon
Percent change: 14.2%
Oranges
Median cost in October 2021: $1.49 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $1.73 per pound
Percent change: 16.1%
Rice
Median cost in October 2021: $0.79 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $0.96 per pound
Percent change: 21.5%
Tomatoes
Median cost in October 2021: $1.89 per pound
Median cost in October 2022: $1.97 per pound
Percent change: 4.2%
More From GOBankingRates
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare Change
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Do Eggs, Bacon and Other Goods Cost at the End of 2022 Compared to 2021?