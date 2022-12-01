How Much Do Eggs, Bacon and Other Goods Cost at the End of 2022 Compared to 2021?

sefa ozel / iStock.com

As of October, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. had reached 7.7%. But the price of some goods and services have surged beyond that — the cost of energy has increased 17.6% over the past year, while the cost of food has increased 10.9%. So if you’ve felt like things are significantly more expensive this year, it’s because they really are.

Here’s a look at how the cost of some popular consumer goods compares to 2021.

Bacon

Median cost in October 2021: $7.32 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $7.61 per pound

Percent change: 4.0%

Bananas

Median cost in October 2021: $0.60 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $0.63 per pound

Percent change: 5.0%

Bread

Median cost in October 2021: $1.53 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $1.81 per pound

Percent change: 18.3%

Chicken

Median cost in October 2021: $1.52 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $1.86 per pound

Percent change: 22.4%

Coffee

Median cost in October 2021: $4.80 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $6.41 per pound

Percent change: 33.5%

Eggs

Median cost in October 2021: $1.82 per dozen

Median cost in October 2022: $3.42 per dozen

Percent change: 87.9%

Electricity

Median cost in October 2021: $0.14 per KWH

Median cost in October 2022: $0.17 per KWH

Percent change: 21.4%

Flour

Median cost in October 2021: $0.40 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $0.56 per pound

Percent change: 40.0%

Gasoline

Median cost in October 2021: $3.39 per gallon

Median cost in October 2022: $4.02 per gallon

Percent change: 18.6%

Milk

Median cost in October 2021: $3.66 per gallon

Median cost in October 2022: $4.18 per gallon

Percent change: 14.2%

Oranges

Median cost in October 2021: $1.49 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $1.73 per pound

Percent change: 16.1%

Rice

Median cost in October 2021: $0.79 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $0.96 per pound

Percent change: 21.5%

Tomatoes

Median cost in October 2021: $1.89 per pound

Median cost in October 2022: $1.97 per pound

Percent change: 4.2%

