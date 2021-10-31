How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

Allison Hache
·2 min read
Action Press/Shutterstock
Action Press/Shutterstock

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist — roles that have paid him well. Elon Musk’s net worth is now up to $255.2 billion, according to Forbes. The entrepreneur’s worth increased by $25.6 billion overnight after Hertz announced they would be placing an order for 100,000 Telsa EVs for its fleet on Oct. 25.

Elon Musk’s Net Worth: $255.2 Billion

Elon Musk built his fortune by turning his vision into reality. Before he graduated from high school, Musk earned $500 for a computer game he created. He then went on to found a series of successful tech companies and sell them for a hefty profit. His early interest in technology evolved into a career that made him the wealthiest person in the world as of 2021.

  • Net Worth: $255.2 billion

  • Date of Birth: June 28, 1971

  • Primary Sources of Wealth: Entrepreneur, inventor, investor

  • Career Highlights: CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors

Elon Musk’s Career Timeline

Elon Musk taught himself to program when he was a teenager living in his native South Africa. At the age of 17, he moved to Canada to attend Queen’s University, but he left after three years to attend the University of Pennsylvania. There, he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. He later dropped out of a doctorate program and created his first company, Zip2 Corporation.

In 1999, Musk sold Zip2 for $307 million in cash and $34 million in stock options. He went on to found the company X.com, which was later acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion in stock in 2002. That same year, Musk created SpaceX. The following year, he joined Tesla. Today, he owns 48% of SpaceX and 20% of Tesla.

Elon Musk’s Philanthropy

Since 2002, the Elon Musk Foundation has given away $25 million, with the bulk of this amount going to nonprofit science and education programs. The foundation also has funded $75 million in grants. In addition to donations from his foundation, Musk has given money to groups like Wikimedia Foundation, Big Green and Future of Life Institute.

Elon Musk’s Real Estate

Musk owns a 100-year-old house in northern California. He bought it for $23.364 million in 2017. Previously, he also owned six other homes in California, including a 20,000-square-foot house in Bel-Air that he bought for $17 million in 2012 and a 9,300-square-foot house that he paid $24.25 million for in 2016. After announcing that he would sell half his worldly possessions, Musk sold his six Southern California properties.

Net worth information is accurate as of October 26, 2021. All other information is accurate as of Jan. 24, 2021.

    Traditional clean energy sources like solar and wind power are expected to play a leading role in helping countries reach near-term emissions reduction goals, But it’s the higher-tech solutions, like fusion and advanced nuclear plants, that could play a crucial role in longer-term energy plans. Here are some of the technologies drawing the most attention.1/FUSION Fusion is the process that fires the sun. It works when the nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat. That leads them to fuse into a new larger atom, giving off enormous amounts of energy in the process. However, no facility has yet performed a fusion reaction that releases more energy than it requires – the usual fuel hydrogen must be heated to 150 million degrees Celsius.2/ADVANCED NUCLEAR Advanced nuclear plants would be smaller than today's massive nuclear reactors. They could theoretically be used in remote locations, complement wind and solar power, and some versions could use nuclear waste as fuel. But advanced reactors are a challenge to build. Critics also say they will create more concentrated waste and would run on enriched uranium, which could make some advanced reactors and their supply chains attractive to bad actors. In the U.S., Bill Gates wants to build a Natrium reactor in Wyoming for about $1 billion and have many of the plants providing power to the grid in the 2030s. 3/CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE Last month in Iceland, Climeworks AB partnered with carbon storage company Carbfix to open the world’s largest plant to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and pump it underground where it becomes rock. It is one of 15 direct air capture plants in the world that together suck about 9,000 tonnes of CO2 a year out of the sky. Sounds impressive, but that is only about the amount that comes out of the tailpipes of 2,000 cars. Proponents say the high costs will fall as the technology improves. 4/HYDROGENLong used in rocket fuel, hydrogen can be mixed with natural gas to make a cleaner-burning fuel, or used in a fuel cell vehicle, releasing water vapor as exhaust. The holy grail is so-called clean hydrogen produced with wind, solar or nuclear power – today’s “grey hydrogen” is made with fossil fuels. But that costs about four times as much. Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is planning a $5 billion plant at its futuristic city NEOM to produce clean hydrogen. 5/GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANTS Geothermal power plants tap heat up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit far below the Earth’s surface. This creates steam that powers electricity-generating turbines. But the technology needs to ramp up greatly to play a significant role in providing an alternative to fossil fuels. And high upfront costs hold back investments.